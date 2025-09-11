Police destroy $571M worth of marijuana in Wiruni savannahs eradication exercise

THE Guyana Police Force’s Narcotics Branch has destroyed more than $571 million worth of marijuana following a successful drug eradication exercise in the Wiruni Savannahs, Upper Berbice River, on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the operation was conducted between 04:00 and 07:30 hrs on September 9, 2025, during which ranks uncovered an extensive drug cultivation setup. The team discovered an eight-acre plot of land prepared for cultivation, along with a makeshift camp located a short distance away.

The camp, which measured approximately 30×20 feet and was equipped with a living and kitchen area, contained about 1,400 lbs of dried cannabis. A drying area was also found nearby.

Further searches led to the discovery of an unlicensed 12-gauge shotgun with no serial number and nine matching cartridges. The firearm and ammunition were seized and have since been submitted to the Guyana Police Force’s Ballistics Section for further examination.

The camp and the cannabis were destroyed by fire on-site. Police confirmed that the exercise was carried out without incident. The total valuation of the narcotics destroyed was listed as $571,525,920.