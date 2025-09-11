GCCI, THAG sign MoU to boost tourism, environmental initiatives in Guyana

THE Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) have formalised a partnership aimed at strengthening collaboration in the tourism sector and promoting environmental and beautification initiatives across the country.

On August 28, representatives from both organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a ceremony held at Herdmanston Lodge. The MoU, signed by GCCI President, Mrs. Kathy S. Smith and THAG President, Mr. Mitra Ramkumar, builds on discussions that began during the tenures of former THAG President, Mrs. Dee George and former GCCI President, Mr. Kester Hutson.

The agreement seeks to enhance economic opportunities and sustainable tourism by addressing shared challenges such as poor customer service standards, inadequate waste management, and weak environmental stewardship. Through long-term, multi-stakeholder strategies, the initiative aims to engage the private sector, schools, and local communities.

In her remarks, Mrs. Smith highlighted the importance of private sector investment in tourism, even as the government continues to establish infrastructure to support the industry. “Tourism markets Guyana as an eco-destination and commerce showcases Guyana as a place to do business. So together we can build a national identity—a place to do business, a place to invest,” she said.

Mr. Ramkumar emphasised the significance of partnerships in achieving sectoral goals. “The passion that we share is simple—we are working together for the business community in Guyana and by extension this entire country,” he stated, noting that collaboration is crucial to transforming the tourism sector.

President of the Private Sector Commission, Captain Gerry Gouveia Jr., lauded the MoU as a model of effective private sector co-operation. “It is partnerships like these that demonstrate the strength of our private sector, where business, tourism, and community development work hand-in-hand for the benefit of all our people,” he remarked.

As part of the agreement, GCCI and THAG will conduct monthly meetings to monitor and execute their workplan. In addition, GCCI has expanded its ‘Green Economy Committee’ to the ‘Green Economy and Tourism Committee’ to reflect its commitment to the partnership.