President Ali pledges stronger international partnerships to safeguard sovereignty, drive development

STRESSING that collaboration on the global stage will be key to safeguarding national sovereignty and advancing the country’s long-term development, President Dr. Irfaan Ali reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepening international partnerships that deliver tangible benefits for the Guyanese people.

“I remain committed to engaging our international partners in ways that safeguard Guyana’s sovereignty and advance our national interests. We will strengthen co-operation where it brings tangible benefits to our people, while ensuring that our resources and opportunities are managed to secure prosperity for this and future generations,” the Head of State said at the weekend, after taking the oath of office following the September 1 general and regional polls.

Guyana’s international profile has risen sharply due to its expanding oil and gas sector, growing leadership in climate and biodiversity preservation and ongoing border controversy with neighboring Venezuela.

President Ali made clear that, while Guyana seeks peace and collaboration, the country will continue to defend its territorial integrity with steadfast resolve.

“We seek peace with all our neighbours and defend our sovereignty with a quiet confidence in the law and a steady strength of unity. Just as efficiency, integrity, and service must define how government works at home, so must collaboration and co-operation define how we engage abroad,” he added.

Already the Head of State has begun reengaging longstanding partners. He met with the United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of War, Joseph M. Humire, at State House on Monday, where the officials discussed the continuation of our co-operation on defence and security.

He said that the meeting was reinforcing the collaboration between the two nations and exploring potential areas of expansion, such as training programmes.

Guyana has engaged in international partnerships beyond the United States with a diverse range of countries and organisations. Key partners include the European Union (EU), with whom Guyana has established strong ties centred on sustainable forest management, climate action, and trade, highlighted by a significant Forest Partnership MoU and integration into regional programmes with neighboring countries Brazil and Suriname.

Guyana has expanded diplomatic and economic relations with Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic, focusing on trade, investment, energy security, and private sector collaboration. Guyana has also strengthened ties with India, demonstrated by high-level visits and co-operation in renewable energy and sustainable development.

ENGAGING THE DIASPORA: A KEY DEVELOPMENT PARTNER

President Ali also underscored the vital role of the Guyanese diaspora in the country’s transformation agenda, unveiling plans for deeper and more structured engagement.

“We recognise the vast potential of our Guyanese diaspora to be partners in the transformation of our nation. Therefore, through sustained and meaningful engagement, we will keep our diaspora informed, encourage their investments, and create avenues for participation in key sectors by tapping into their expertise, capital, and networks, as well as maintain regular outreach with our diaspora,” he stated.

The President noted that diaspora contributions ranging from entrepreneurship and technical skills to advocacy and international linkages are integral to national development and resilience.

“Furthermore, our world-class education and healthcare systems will be fully accessible to members of our diaspora, providing yet another reason for them to maintain and deepen their ties with home,” he added.