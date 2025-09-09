President Ali could soon meet Suriname President

–to advance discussions on key issues of mutual interest, including bridge over the Corentyne River

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has said that he is set to meet with Surinamese President Dr. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, as early as this weekend, to advance discussions on shared priorities, including the Corentyne River Bridge.

“I think very early, maybe over this weekend, there will be a face-to-face meeting with the President of Suriname, and the ministries are working that out to advance these projects,” President Ali told reporters after swearing in Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo at the Office of the President.

Key discussions surrounding the Corentyne River Bridge is a priority, he said, noting: “That is part of what we’re discussing; the financing mechanism, how it will be structured and those kinds of things. That is what has to be finalised.”

The bridge stands to be a transformative link for regional connectivity. Managed jointly through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with a blend of national and international financing, the bridge is expected to strengthen ties between Guyana and Suriname, while expanding access to Brazil and wider South American markets.

President Ali met earlier on Monday with Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Melvin Bouva at State House to advance development initiatives between the two countries.

“Discussions focused on Guyana’s commitment to the Corentyne River Bridge project; collaboration with Suriname to resolve issues affecting fisherfolk; improving the efficiency of the Guyana–Suriname ferry system; and exploring joint investment opportunities,” President Ali said in a post on his official Facebook page.

Mr. Bouva was accompanied by Suriname’s Chief of Staff of the Cabinet Sergio Akiemboto, and the Ambassador of Suriname to Guyana Liselle Blankendal.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud and Director of Presidential Affairs Marcia Nadir-Sharma accompanied President Ali to the meeting.

The Guyana-Suriname bridge, once completed, is expected to be a key link in fostering stronger ties among South American and Caribbean nations, boosting trade flows and unlocking untapped tourism opportunities.

The bridge, which will span approximately 3.1 kilometres, is expected to connect Moleson Creek in Guyana to South Drain in Suriname, with a landing point on Long Island, in the Corentyne River. Plans are underway to transform Long Island into a vibrant commercial hub and tourist hotspot.

The envisioned duty-free zone will feature significant infrastructural developments, including hotels, recreational parks, shopping malls, farmers’ markets, and a variety of entertainment venues.