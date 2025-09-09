Guyana, US continue to deepen long-standing partnership–President Ali says

GUYANA and the United States of America continue to deepen the long-standing partnership between the two nations, President, Dr Irfaan Ali said on Monday, emphasising that the co-operation is expanding in security and defence.

The President, on Monday, after the swearing in of Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, spoke about his meeting with the United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of War, Joseph M. Humire, at State House, earlier in the day.

“The meeting with the US is continuation of our co-operation on defence and security, so it’s nothing new,” he said, adding that the ongoing co-operation has been expanding.

He said that the meeting was reinforcing the collaboration between the two nations and exploring potential areas of expansion, such as training programmes.

President Ali stated that regional security continues to be a discussion, noting: “We have committed ourselves to working with all our partners including the US to ensure we do our part in fighting transnational crime.”

During the meeting, the Head of State emphasised that the sovereignty and defence of Guyana are central priorities for his government.

According to information on his official Facebook page: “The discussion also focused on strengthening and expanding Guyana’s strategic partnership with the United States, with a shared commitment to peace and security across the region.”

Humire was accompanied by his delegation and the United States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot.

Guyana’s Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud; National Security Adviser, Captain Gerry Gouveia; Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan and Head of the National Intelligence and Security Agency, Colonel Sheldon Howell, were also part of the meeting.

Since establishing diplomatic ties on August 15, 1966, Guyana and the United States have collaborated across multiple spheres. These include trade, governance, education, immigration, and notably, security and defence.

The partnership remains grounded in mutual respect, shared values, and a joint dedication to protecting Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier this year, Guyana and the U.S. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing security co-operation between Guyana and the US.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd signed the agreement, which outlines a framework to address security challenges such as narcotics trafficking, transnational organised crime, and broader security.

US Secretary of State Rubio reiterated the shared prosperity of the two nations.

“Why do we want to be a partner? Let’s just to be frank: Why does the United States care about you? We care about it because we think it creates a level of stability in the region which we share. Not just stability here, stability for your neighbours, because we believe prosperity can become contagious, just like instability can become contagious,” Rubio said.

He pointed out that by deepening security co-operation, the two nations are setting the groundwork for greater progress.

“So, we want to look for every opportunity possible to partner with you, but the basic element of any of this; the basic element of progress and transformation and prosperity, is always security,” Secretary Rubio related.

The MoU, he stressed, will prevent elements of transnational crime from taking root in Guyana and the wider region.

“Crime is attracted by prosperity, and targets prosperity,” Rubio said, pointing to the challenges being faced because of organised gangs and narco-traffickers that destabilise societies.