Gov’t further maps out plan for Wales Industrial Zone

THE government has mapped out plans for the Wales Industrial Zone, which will include a data centre, ammonia/urea (fertiliser) plant, and glass factory.

According to information on the President’s official Facebook page: “The President was also briefed on the Wales Industrial Zone, where an updated map outlining existing and proposed energy infrastructure has been prepared, with land designated for a data centre, ammonia/urea plant, and glass factory.”

Additionally, in relation to the 20 MCFD of gas to be allocated for a fertiliser plant capable of producing 300 TPY of urea, it was agreed that discussions will be advanced with both international and local firms that have expressed an interest in the project.

In a previous comment, the President had said: “Thousands of jobs will be created,” adding: “It’s not just the first power plant we’re talking about; we’re already discussing a second one. The four-lane road from Wales to Parika, all the bridges, they’ve already gone to tender and are awaiting award.”

Dr. Ali said that the current wave of development represents far more than progress; it is nothing short of transformational under the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government.

“This is the future we’re working towards. This is not progress; this is beyond progress. That is why we have said this is transformational,” the President said.