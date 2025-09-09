Gas-to-Energy project…Concrete pouring for ‘gas turbine’ foundations to commence tonight

–additional 100 staff to be engaged, task force head tells President Ali during update on project

THE pouring of concrete for the first gas turbine foundation will take place tonight, as work progresses on the new Gas-to-Energy (GtE) project.

This was outlined by Head of the GtE Task Force, Winston Brassington during an update to President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Monday.

In a post on his official Facebook page, President Ali said: “On Phase One, which covers the 300 MW combined cycle plant and the NGL facilities being executed by Lindsayca Guyana Inc., the President was informed that the pouring of the first gas turbine foundation will take place on Tuesday night, September 9, and that over 300 persons are currently employed on the project.”

It was highlighted that within the next 30 days, an additional 100 staff will be engaged, and the concrete pouring of the remaining turbine foundations will be completed.

On Phase II, which envisions a second 300 MW power plant and NGL facility, President Ali was updated that seven submissions have been received, and discussions are underway to finalise the pre-qualified firms before moving immediately to EPC and financing arrangements.

This highly-anticipated project will see a 200-kilometre pipeline bringing gas from the Liza Destiny and the Liza Unity Floating Production fields onshore. Upon arrival at this West Coast Demerara facility, the pipeline will continue for approximately 25 kilometres to the Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) plant to be constructed in Wales.

After completion, the GtE project will have significant impact on the country’s economy, attracting sustainable investments across various sectors, and creating numerous job opportunities.

“The project will be done, even if it means funding it from our own budget,” Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo had said.

The cost of electricity is expected to decrease by 50 per cent, resulting in more affordable and stable electricity for the people of Guyana.