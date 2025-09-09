GCOPD congratulates President Ali, PPP/C on reelection to office

THE Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) has extended warm congratulations to President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) on their reelection at the recently concluded 2025 General and Regional Elections.

According to a press release, the GCOPD said this achievement reflects the trust and confidence that the people of Guyana have placed in their leadership and vision for the country.

“As you move forward in shaping national development, we are optimistic that your government will continue to prioritise inclusion, accessibility, and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities in collaboration with the disability community,” the Council said.

The GCOPD said: “From 2020 to 2025 under your leadership, we have seen the positive transformation of the disability landscape in Guyana. Opportunities for empowerment and independence for persons with disabilities is no longer a dream but the reality.”

The Council said it remains committed to working in partnership with the PPP/C administration to advance policies and programmes that promote the rights, independence, and full participation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of national life.

“We look forward to strengthening collaboration in the areas of education, employment, accessibility, healthcare, and sports, ensuring that no citizen is left behind as Guyana continues its journey of progress. GCOPD would appreciate publication of this release,” GCOPD said.