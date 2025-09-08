Paul Daby Jr. wanted for attempted murder of ‘Lola Doll’

HOURS after announcing that one person is in custody in connection with the Saturday night shooting of Lolita Callender, popularly known as ‘Lola Doll’, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Sunday issued a wanted bulletin for Paul Daby Jr, called ‘Randell’.

According to the wanted bulletin, Daby, of 127 D’Agurar Park, Georgetown is wanted for the attempted murder of Callender. The incident occurred at Texas Square, East Ruimveldt.

In June, Daby was one of four Guyanese nationals on a sanctions list released by the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for their involvement in drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, police did not offer details on the person currently in custody.

“Relative to the shooting of Lolita Callender aka ‘Lola Doll’ last night, police have arrested one person who is assisting with the investigation,” the Force said in a statement to the media.

This publication has since learnt that the person in custody is a male with a criminal history. He and Daby are reportedly known to each other.

Police had initially said that they are investigating an alleged ‘Discharging of a Loaded Firearm’ committed on Callender, a 33-year-old resident of Texas Square, East Ruimveldt, which occurred at 23:35 hrs, at Texas Square.

“Information received that she was shot in her motorcar, by a male on a motorcycle, in front of her house. Ranks are presently in search of the male, and CCTV cameras are being checked,” police said.

She is currently hospitalised in a critical condition. She received gun shots to her neck, face, hands, and right leg.

Investigations are ongoing.