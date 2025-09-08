News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Paul Daby Jr. wanted for attempted murder of ‘Lola Doll’
Paul Daby Jr. (Photo: GPF/Facebook)
Paul Daby Jr. (Photo: GPF/Facebook)

HOURS after announcing that one person is in custody in connection with the Saturday night shooting of Lolita Callender, popularly known as ‘Lola Doll’, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Sunday issued a wanted bulletin for Paul Daby Jr, called ‘Randell’.

According to the wanted bulletin, Daby, of 127 D’Agurar Park, Georgetown is wanted for the attempted murder of Callender. The incident occurred at Texas Square, East Ruimveldt.

In June, Daby was one of four Guyanese nationals on a sanctions list released by the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for their involvement in drug trafficking.

Lolita Callender, popularly known as ‘Lola Doll’ is hospitalised in a critical condition after being shot

Meanwhile, police did not offer details on the person currently in custody.

“Relative to the shooting of Lolita Callender aka ‘Lola Doll’ last night, police have arrested one person who is assisting with the investigation,” the Force said in a statement to the media.

This publication has since learnt that the person in custody is a male with a criminal history. He and Daby are reportedly known to each other.

Police had initially said that they are investigating an alleged ‘Discharging of a Loaded Firearm’ committed on Callender, a 33-year-old resident of Texas Square, East Ruimveldt, which occurred at 23:35 hrs, at Texas Square.

“Information received that she was shot in her motorcar, by a male on a motorcycle, in front of her house. Ranks are presently in search of the male, and CCTV cameras are being checked,” police said.

She is currently hospitalised in a critical condition. She received gun shots to her neck, face, hands, and right leg.

Investigations are ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.