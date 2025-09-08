R3CCI congratulates President Ali, new government

-welcomes bold vision for Guyana’s rising frontier

The following is the full text of the statement issued by Essequibo Islands–West Demerara Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday night:

“THE Essequibo Islands–West Demerara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (R3CCI) extends heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on his swearing-in as the Ninth Executive President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

We also commend the newly formed Government of Guyana on presenting a bold, inclusive agenda for national transformation.

In his inaugural address, President Ali reaffirmed his commitment to One Guyana, pledging to serve all citizens with fairness and respect. This covenant of unity, grounded in equal dignity and opportunity, is vital as our nation enters what the President described as “the most consequential five years in our history”.

The Chamber particularly welcomes the government’s ambitious development programme set to begin within the next six weeks. Projects of national and regional significance include the new Berbice River Bridge, a Corentyne River Bridge linking Guyana and Suriname, a deep-water harbour, the expansion of the Demerara Harbour, and the creation of a national digital backbone through the Digital Guyana Project. Plans for fertilizer and natural gas plants will also help position Guyana as an industrial powerhouse.

R3CCI notes the administration’s focus on diversifying the economy. Alongside oil and gas expansion, President Ali emphasised strengthening traditional sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, mining, and forestry while cultivating new growth poles in tourism, manufacturing, ICT, and knowledge-based industries. This vision promises to create new jobs, increase incomes, and expand opportunities for entrepreneurs and communities across Region Three and beyond.

The Chamber further recognises the government’s people-centred agenda. Commitments to expanded housing programmes, financial inclusion for small businesses, new medical and engineering seats in Regions 2, 3, 6, and 9, and the establishment of Guyana’s first law school represent transformative social investments.

Initiatives such as tax removal on personal health products, expanded pensions, day-care and night-care centres, and youth sports and training facilities reflect a clear commitment to women, youth, and the elderly.

On the international stage, R3CCI applauds Guyana’s leadership in CARICOM integration—advancing energy security, food production, logistics, and education —as well as its continued engagement with Latin America and the diaspora.

As the Epicenter of Opportunities, the Chamber stands ready to work with the government, private sector, and civil society to realise this vision of Guyana as the Rising Frontier—a land of prosperity, justice, and opportunity for all.”



Joint Service patrol attacked while transporting staff, election materials near Guyana-Venezuela border

A Joint Services came under attack while transporting Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) officials and election materials near the Guyana-Venezuela border, on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Joint Services, the incident occurred around 14:30 hrs in the vicinity of Bamboo, along the Upper Cuyuni River.

The Joint Services reported that the patrol came under fire from the Venezuelan shore.

The escort team, which comprised ranks from the Guyana Defence Force and the Guyana Police Force, was conducting official duties in support of GECOM’s ballot distribution to remote polling stations in Region Seven. A total of nine GECOM officials were aboard the vessels at the time.

“The patrol immediately returned fire and successftlly manoeuvred the escort team out of danger. No injuries were sustained by any personnel, and no election materials were damaged or compromised,” the Joint Services said.

Despite the incident, the team safely continued its journey and all remaining ballot boxes were successfully delivered to their assigned polling stations at Cumang Landing, Kurutuku, and Dukquarie Landing.

The earlier drop-off at Turnbung was also completed without Incident.

The Joint Services said it remains alert and continue to coordinate closely with GECOM to ensure the security of all election-related operations. An investigation into the incident is underway.

