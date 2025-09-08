Flyover of U.S. military aircraft symbol of strengthened Guyana–U.S. partnership

IN an unprecedented show of solidarity, Georgetown witnessed a low-pass flyover by two U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II aircraft.

This dynamic aerial demonstration, conducted in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force, symbolises both defence interoperability and shared dedication to regional stability.

Since establishing diplomatic ties on August 15, 1966, Guyana and the United States have collaborated across multiple spheres. These include trade, governance, education, immigration, and notably, security and defence.

The partnership remains grounded in mutual respect, shared values, and a joint dedication to protecting Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In March, 2025, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio cemented this commitment by signing an enhanced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen co-operation in areas such as transnational organised crime, narcotrafficking, money laundering, and other forms of smuggling.

Key frameworks for information sharing and military-to-military collaboration were also established.

Economically, the partnership continues to flourish; bilateral trade has reached a record US$4.7 billion, as confirmed by U.S. Ambassador Nicole Theriot. Joint operations, including coordinated drug interdictions and defence initiatives, underscore the depth of co-operation.

President Ali continues to champion a shared vision of peace, resilience and regional progress, rooted in democratic values and institutional harmony.

As Guyana charts its future, its partnership with the United States stands as a cornerstone of sovereignty and regional peace. (DPI)