Political heavyweight Jermaine Figueira resigns from PNCR

THE Opposition People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has been hit with another blow; the resignation of one of its strongest members, Jermaine Figueira.

Figueira, a Member of Parliament, emailed his very brief resignation on Saturday night to the Leader of the party, Aubrey Norton, and said it took “immediate effect”.

He resigned from the ‘Central Executive and Membership’ of the PNCR, and as a Representative of the party in the National Assembly.

“With respect to the above caption, I, the undersigned, hereby tender my resignation with immediate effect,” Figueira wrote, offering no other details as to what prompted this decision.

In the space of two weeks, the PNCR has been hit with three resignations: Amanza Walton-Desir, Natasha Singh-Lewis, and now Figueira. A son of Linden, Region 10, a PNC stronghold, Figueira fully represented the party during his time, and worked closely with the youths.

But in early 2024, he was stripped of the shadow portfolio for Culture, Youth and Sport. The PNCR has been hit with a string of resignations since Norton took over as leader. Others who have resigned include Thandi McAllister, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, Daniel Seeram, and Samuel Sandy.