Pensioner dies in Le Ressouvenir accident

POLICE are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just before midnight on Friday, June 27, along the Le Ressouvenir Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The incident claimed the life of 71-year-old Ramroop Sadaram, a pensioner of Lot 273 Success Housing Scheme, ECD.

The accident occurred around 11:45 p.m. and involved a motorcar, a motorcycle, and the deceased pedestrian. According to police reports, motorcar PAB 9943 was being driven by a 48-year-old businessman from Good Hope, ECD, while the motorcycle CN 8838 was being ridden by a 27-year-old construction worker from Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the car was heading east along the northern driving lane when the driver reportedly heard a loud sound. He said he glanced in his wing mirror and then felt a sudden impact on both the front and rear of his vehicle.

Upon stopping, the driver observed two injured individuals lying on the road, a man later identified as Sadaram, and the motorcyclist. Emergency Medical Technicians were called to the scene and pronounced Sadaram dead. The conscious motorcyclist was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car was taken into police custody and is assisting with the ongoing investigation. A breathalyser test was administered and returned readings of 0.017% and 0.019%.