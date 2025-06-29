Fisherman charged with 2016 murder of Albion man after nearly a decade on the run

AFTER some nine years on the run, 28-year-old Dave Ramnauth, also known as “Shandy”, has been charged with the murder of Albion, Corentyne resident Surendra Nauth.

Ramnauth, a fisherman of Portuguese Quarters, Port Mourant, Corentyne, was arrested on June 22, 2025, and formally charged on June 26, 2025.

The charge relates to the fatal stabbing of 29-year-old Nauth, which occurred between January 16 and 17, 2016, during a violent altercation at Williamsburg, Corentyne.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Michelle Matthias at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on June 26, 2025, where he was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge of murder. He was subsequently remanded to prison.

The matter has been adjourned to July 15, 2025, and is expected to continue at the Albion Magistrate’s Court for the presentation of reports and statements. The incident that led to 29-year-old Nauth’s death took place shortly after midnight, and stemmed from a dispute over a slashed tyre. Nauth and his brother-in-law, Totaram Bhola, 25, had reportedly confronted Ramnauth, whom they suspected had damaged their vehicle.

According to police reports at the time, the confrontation escalated into violence when the suspect allegedly attacked the two men with a knife. Nauth sustained a fatal stab wound to his abdomen, while Bhola was injured in the forehead. Both men were rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital, where Nauth later succumbed to his injuries. Bhola survived the attack, and was treated for his wounds.

At the time of the incident, Ramnauth had only recently been released from prison after serving a sentence for wounding. He fled the scene and remained at large for nearly a decade, eluding law enforcement efforts until his recent capture.