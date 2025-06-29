Lima Sands man found dead after night of drinking

–friend in custody

POLICE in Region Two (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are investigating the murder of 46-year-old Gary Melville, a labourer of Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast, who was found dead early Saturday morning.

A 23-year-old farmer, also of Lima Sands and known to be a friend of the deceased, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The fatal incident reportedly took place sometime between 21:00 hrs on Friday, June 27, and 05:30hrs on Saturday, June 28.

According to the police, the two men were seen drinking together at a local shop in Lima Sands on Friday night. A female shopkeeper told investigators that both men had been consuming alcohol; Melville was drinking 592 beers, while the suspect drank from a bottle of High Wine. She said the two were seated at the same table when an altercation broke out after the suspect accused Melville of burning him with a cigarette.

A scuffle ensued, during which the suspect was seen bleeding from the head, while Melville fell to the ground. Another woman at the shop intervened and separated the men. Melville reportedly walked away heading north on foot, and about ten minutes later, the suspect left in the same direction on his motorcycle.

At around 05:30hrs on Saturday, a 48-year-old woman from the area discovered Melville’s motionless body on the eastern side of the Lima Sands Public Road. She raised an alarm, and police were called to the scene.

Upon arrival, investigators observed injuries to Melville’s body, including wounds to the back of both hands, his knee, feet, and face. He was taken to the Suddie Hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead. The body has since been transferred to the Suddie Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is pending.

Police later located the suspect, who had visible injuries to his hand, head, and knee. He was arrested and taken to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital for medical attention before being returned to police custody.