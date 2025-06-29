‘Not fit to lead!’

–Azruddin’s uncles say he lacks education, knowledge & qualities to lead Guyana

–accuse him of running his father’s charity like a ‘political circus’

–endorse President Ali to take the nation forward

UNITED STATES (U.S.)-sanctioned businessman, Azruddin Mohamed’s presidential dreams took a brutal hit from his own family, as two of his uncles, Mohamed Yusuf and Mohamed Haseeb Yusuf, have publicly declared that he is not capable of leading Guyana.

The two highly respected Muslim men have since endorsed President, Dr. Irfaan Ali for a second term in office, describing him as the man capable of taking charge of Guyana’s further development.

Both men are the brothers of Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed, a well-known businessman in Guyana.

“My nephew, Azruddin Mohamed, he does not understand politics, he does not understand geo-politics, he is a political [novice]…I don’t think he has that ability, and he is not that educated…that is my main reason. If he had those qualities, I would have been the first to endorse him, but he doesn’t have leadership qualities. So that is why I just dismiss him,” Mohamed Yusuf said in a video recording posted on Facebook on Saturday.

Mr. Yusuf did not mince his words as he called out his nephew for turning his father’s 30 years of quiet but meaningful charity into a “political circus” to fuel his own “narcissistic” ambitions.

“He hijacked his father’s charity and he is going about now and turn it into a political circus. He is going to the people and show them that he is such a charitable man and he deserves to lead them. But this guy is not fit, and he and his sister, Hannah Mohamed, they just wake up one morning and decide to form a political party because Azruddin has some social media standing and has a lot of followers. These people are just social media freaks,” Mr Yusuf said.

He expressed his disagreement with the way in which Azruddin and his sister are campaigning, noting that his nephew is not ‘fit and proper’ to lead Guyana.

“I totally disagree with this, they do not have the ability…they are two narcissists, they only think about themselves, they do not care about the people. They are pretending they have this quality.

“Azruddin Mohamed is not fit and proper to lead this country and it is for this reason I am encouraging the people not to pay him much mind.”

Mr. Yusuf openly threw his support behind President Ali and urged Guyanese voters to reject his nephew’s political games and stay the course.

“I proudly endorse President Irfaan Ali for re-election [at] the September 1 General and Regional Elections.

“My fellow Guyanese brothers and sisters, do not gamble with your future and the future of your children and your country. Vote proudly for President Irfaan Ali and the PPP/C on the 1st September 2025.”

According to Mr. Yusuf, President Ali is capable of leading Guyana, given his level of intelligence and vision for Guyana.

Meanwhile, the other brother of Nazar, Haseeb Yusuf, who is a former leader of the Guyana Islamic Trust, also openly endorsed President Ali for a second term, describing him as the only Presidential Candidate who can lead Guyana into a “new era of development.”

“I have examined most of the candidates who are vying for leadership, for the highest office of this country and I have recognised that there is only one person, one candidate that has all of the prerequisites, to lead this country into the new era of development, the one who has the credentials, the vision, the competence, the empathy and the integrity, that goes with the office.

“I have examined all of the candidates, including my nephew, Azruddin Mohamed, and I have only seen one person that outshines all the others…I hereby endorse Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali as President for the Co-operative Republic of Guyana for a second term,” the religious leader, educator, and social activist said in a video recording posted on Facebook.

Haseeb pointed to the development that has taken place under President Ali.

“Over the past years, we have all witnessed his unprecedented commitment and relentless hard work to the advancement and transformative development of Guyana in almost every sector of our society.

“Dr Irfaan [Ali] has distinguished himself as very capable and prominent leader of Guyana. And we have all observed that. It’s very difficult for anybody to deny his accomplishments.”

Given Guyana’s unprecedented development, the distinguished Islamic Leader said that the country needs someone at the helm who is “competent,” branding President Ali as the man for the job and he encouraged his fellow Guyanese to do the same.

In 2024, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that it sanctioned Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed, several of their companies, and a Guyanese Government official, Mae Thomas, for their roles in alleged public corruption in Guyana.

According to a statement from OFAC, this is related to the evasion of taxes on gold exports, noting that between 2019 and 2023, Mohamed’s Enterprise omitted more than 10 thousand kilograms (kg) of gold from import and export declarations and avoided paying more than US$50 million in duty taxes to the Government of Guyana.