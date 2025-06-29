President Ali unveils five-year development plan for Region Nine

IN a stirring address at the commissioning of the St. Ignatius Practical Instruction Department on Friday last, President Dr. Irfaan Ali outlined an ambitious development agenda for Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), highlighting a series of transformative investments by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government.

Speaking directly to learners, elders, professionals, and regional leaders, President Ali described Region Nine as a vital pillar in Guyana’s national growth. “When you grow, Guyana grows. When you advance, Guyana advances,” the Head of State declared, reinforcing the PPP/C’s commitment to the country’s Indigenous communities.

At the heart of the President’s message was the government’s deliberate push to invest in education—particularly technical and vocational training—as a means of closing opportunity gaps and empowering youths. He said that in 2019, there were no Indigenous fire service members stationed in Lethem. Today, as a result of expanded access to secondary education and targeted recruitment efforts, Dr. Ali revealed that there are 22 Amerindian fire officers.

According to him, the number of Indigenous police officers has also grown significantly from fewer than 40 in 2019 to over 370 at present, with 67 more currently in training.

“That did not happen by accident,” the President stated. “That happened because, for the first time under the PPP/C, you have a chance at secondary education.”

President Ali also revealed that 60 per cent of the country’s current nursing intake comprises Amerindian students—a striking example, he said, of what happens when investment meets opportunity. “You’re showing Guyana that once you have the opportunity, you can soar… you can be the best you can be.”

The Head of State emphasised the role of practical education in unlocking Guyana’s future potential. The St. Ignatius Practical Instruction Centre, he noted, is not just a school building—it’s a launchpad for careers in renewable energy, hospitality, engineering, and agro-processing.

“Education should not be exclusively about book knowledge,” President Ali declared. The second reason for encouraging practical education is that early exposure cultivates career passion.

With the introduction of technical instruction at the secondary level, he said, students will now graduate with both academic qualifications and marketable skills. “You can finish your CXC in this school now, but also come out with a skill certificate at the same time.”

Highlighting future employment needs, the President said that renewable energy projects across the region would require at least 30 to 40 locally trained specialists in maintenance, engineering, and transmission. “So, you don’t have to go and find people from out of the region. That is what is linked. Those opportunities are linked to what we’ll be doing here. This investment allows us to lay the foundation so students can graduate with certified skills,” he noted.

Economic Integration

Another key theme in the President’s address was economic integration. With the Linden-Lethem Road nearing completion and feasibility studies for a deep-water port in Brazil underway, Region Nine is poised to become a major trading hub connecting Guyana, northern Brazil, and the wider Caribbean.

President Ali disclosed that his government is actively exploring the acquisition of cargo planes to transport regional produce to markets across the Caribbean.

“Already, I have a technical team looking at cargo planes — cargo and passenger planes — that will take produce out of here and Roraima, Brazil, to supply the rest of the Caribbean. So, for that to happen, we have to build a Regional Municipal Airport at Lethem, and in the next five years, we are building a regional municipal airport so you can fly here from Lethem on international flights, and we’re going to create the infrastructure around this airport.”

Dr. Ali said the government wants to co-invest to support small and medium-sized enterprises. He noted that the administration is currently reviewing a proposal to establish a fuel and liquefied gas farm in Lethem, which will supply northern Brazil. These, he emphasised, are the kinds of big ideas being discussed—initiatives that will generate vast opportunities for the region.

As the region’s economic potential grows, President Ali warned residents not to sell their land to predatory investors. “Do not be tempted by short-sightedness. The value of your land is going to increase tremendously.”

The President credited the successes in Region Nine to the daily presence of ministers, councillors, and regional leaders, contrasting it with previous administrations.

“When we came in 2019, many of you said you hadn’t seen any Cabinet Ministers for the last five years. Almost every day, a Cabinet Minister is in a different community across this country.

In closing, President Ali reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to Region Nine’s growth.

“We are not seasonal in our love. We are not seasonal in our values. We are not seasonal in our respect. We are not seasonal in the honour we place on you. We are your servants whom you can trust. That is what the People’s Progressive Party/Civic represents.

“Together, we will build stronger. Together, we will grow faster. Together with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, we will lead the next five years of our development. Thank you very much. God bless all of you, and I ask all of you to always remember to be thankful and grateful to God, and then to be grateful to those who lead and serve,” President Ali added.