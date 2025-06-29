President Ali outlines massive developmental plans for Reg. 2

– Another ferry by September

– State-of-the-art storage facilities

– Rice stabilisation measures for farmers

– Establishment of a nursing school

THE ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is not short on ideas, as it continues to drive its development agenda forward, with Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) set to benefit from a comprehensive wave of development initiatives.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali unveiled a wave of fresh projects during his address to a mammoth crowd on Saturday night at the party’s Mega Concert at the Anna Region car park. These plans include a new ferry, state-of-the-art rice storage facilities and investment vehicles.



According to the Head of State, a few days ago, a contract was signed for a new ferry to service Essequibo and this will be in place by September.

Once sidelined in national development efforts, the agriculture sector has seen renewed focus under President Ali, who, since taking office in 2020, has laid out a clear blueprint for its growth and continues to build on that momentum. He told Essequibo rice farmers that the government has already designed the project that will bring two more state-of-the-art- art rice storage facilities.

President Ali also announced plans to establish a rice stabilisation mechanism aimed at ensuring farmers receive a guaranteed minimum price, along with the creation of business investment funds to support agricultural producers.



“We will be setting up a special fund, a special co-investment fund to help businesses, to help farmers, to help industries, to help manufacturing, because we know the potential of Essequibo. We have to invest here in processing facilities, and when we come back in the coming days and weeks, we will outline, with great clarity, our plans for this beautiful region of Essequibo.”

As he continued to lay out the packed development agenda for Region Two, President Ali also spoke about the strides being made in the education and health sectors.

“The future for this region is extraordinary, not only the free university education and the GOAL scholarship and a new hospital, but we are establishing a nursing school, and we have made it very clear that we must have a medical school with a branch here in Essequibo, so your children can dream the best of dreams and have it realized here,” he said.



Taking aim at political opponents seeking to woo voters with promises, President Ali reminded citizens that the PPP/C has already delivered tangible results — including improved salaries, increased pensions, enhanced access to quality education, and a higher children’s grant, among other benefits. While highlighting only a few of his administration’s achievements, President Ali underscored that his government is focused on delivery, not rhetoric, with measures already in place that have tangibly improved the lives of citizens.

He also cautioned residents about those who are attempting to buy their votes and stomping on their dignity and Guyana’s democracy.

Although the PPP/C’s official election campaign is yet to be launched, Dr. Ali left no doubt that his party is ready to rally the nation with his detailed development plans for all Guyanese. His bold and energetic address before the thousands of Guyanese that gathered was clear: the PPP/C is building, expanding and securing Guyana.

“We are ready to push the gears into overdrive as we confront the next five years. And if you think you have seen development, you have not seen anything yet. Wait until the next five years, and you will see what Guyana will be,” the President said.