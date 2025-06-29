Jonas, Ramkarran resign as US-sanctioned Mohamed’s WIN absorbs ANUG

FOUNDING members of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Ralph Ramkarran and Timothy Jonas have announced their resignations from the party after it was absorbed by US-sanctioned Azruddin Mohamed’s party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN).

Despite Mohamed’s previous claim that he will not coalesce with another party, and ANUG’s Leader, Dr. Mark France’s recent assertion that his party would not take funds from Mohamed, a new alliance has been formed.

According to a press release, the two parties have joined forces under the “WIN” banner to contest the upcoming General and Regional Elections. This essentially means, they will both now identify as WIN.

A signing ceremony was held on June 28, 2025, at WIN’s Head Office, where Mohamed and Dr. France signed the agreement on behalf of their respective parties.

This was done without the invitation and presence of the press, although it is customary for the media to be present at such events.

Further, a press release of this announcement was issued in the wee hours of Sunday morning, avoiding the major Sunday editions of each newspaper and television news programmes.

Mohamed was accompanied by local comedian and social media personality, Odessa Primus, and his campaign manager, Charles Sugrim.

Although not referencing this recent move, Ramkarran, in a post on his Facebook page, shared a message where he informed Dr. France that he has officially resigned from the party.

Jonas, in a similar fashion, announced his resignation on Sunday morning.

In 2024, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that it sanctioned Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed, several of their companies for their roles in alleged public corruption in Guyana.

According to a statement from OFAC, this is related to the evasion of taxes on gold exports, noting that between 2019 and 2023, Mohamed’s Enterprise omitted more than 10,000 kilograms (kg) of gold from import and export declarations and avoided paying more than US$50 million in duty taxes to the Government of Guyana.