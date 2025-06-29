‘Better Must Come’ has failed

–AFC youth leader resigns, says party failed to create space for inclusion

–cites tolerance of disrespectful, homophobic behaviour

AFTER what he described as a period of deep reflection and growing discontent with the Alliance For Change’s (AFC)’s current trajectory, youth member, Onix Duncan has tendered his resignation to the party.

He submitted his resignation to the AFC’s General Secretary, Raphael Trotman, and President of the Youth For Change, LeShante Marks.

The AFC has been hemorrhaging members, as persons continue to reject the current leadership and philosophical of the party.

In his resignation, Duncan said: “The leadership has failed to create a space of genuine inclusion and internal engagement, particularly foltowing the creation of a faction/group called the “Better Must Come”, this failure is an opportunity squandered for broader unity and reform.”

He said too: “Additionally, the continued tolerance of disrespectful and homophobic behaviour towards members that has been tolerated from the inception of this leadership amidst my continued calls for a Disciplinary Action Committee to be set up and a leadership style that invites indecision and disorder by allowing everyone to speak while no one leads, has further eroded the party’s credibility and effectiveness.”

Duncan, who was a consistent advocate for the party, said: “These are not the principles | joined to uphold. | remain committed to a political culture rooted in accountability, discipline, and justice, values the AFC once championed but now struggles to embody.”

On Monday, AFC defector, former party Vice-Chairman and Member of Parliament, Deonarine “Ricky” Ramsaroop bluntly questioned whether the AFC could lead Guyana given their disregard for their own constitution.

He wrote in a comment under an online news report: “If they can breach their own constitution, what will they do with Guyana constitution?”

The damning incitement from the party’s former Vice-Chairman raised further questions about the AFC’s credibility.

The AFC had expel three of its members and sitting opposition coalition parliamentarians, Ramsaroop, Sherod Duncan and Juretha Fernandes for joining APNU.

In addition to the membership woes, AFC Leader, Nigel Hughes recently came under scrutiny after a woman accused him and, by extension the AFC of using her intellectual property.

The woman, Nakisha Sinclair, in a series of posts to her Facebook, accused the AFC of publishing and promoting several proposals and ideas without permission, credit, or compensation as part of the party’s election campaign.

Sinclair shared detailed screenshots of messages and call logs in which she accused Hughes and other executives of failing to credit and compensate her for work done in crafting plans for education, youth, the environment, and sport policies.