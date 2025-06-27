APNU adds more symbols to the palm

– after forming alliances with Legalise Cannabis, other ‘small’ parties

– persons question use of Canje Pheasant as one of the symbols

WITH fewer than two months to go before the September 1 General and Regional Elections, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has welcomed three small political parties which have almost no public following or track record.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Thursday, the APNU formally welcomed the Movement for Improvement, the Kingdom Liberation Movement, and Legalise Cannabis– which are largely unheard of.

However, the APNU has hailed their arrival as a meaningful step.

“This important step reaffirms our unwavering commitment to building a coalition that truly reflects and represents the diverse voices and aspirations of our nation. Together, we strengthen our shared vision for unity, progress, and inclusive governance,” the statement read.

One of the parties is using Guyana’s national bird, the Canje Pheasant, as its party symbol, which has attracted a lot of criticism.

The Canje Pheasant is a national emblem that holds deep cultural and unifying significance for Guyanese citizens. Its use by one of these virtually unknown parties has raised concerns about the appropriateness of politicising a national symbol.

APNU is a coalition led by the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

Other small parties such as the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), the Guyana Action Party (GAP) and the National Front Alliance (NFA) are also part of the coalition.

APNU has seen its ranks reduced in recent years and has been attempting to resurrect its previous partnership with the Alliance For Change (AFC), who shared office with them from 2015-2020.

The addition of these parties raises questions about whether APNU is genuinely expanding its reach or simply adding names to project the appearance of a growing movement.