8% salary hike for public servants to be paid before September

— Dr. Jagdeo says

THE promised eight per cent salary hike for public servants is likely to be paid before September, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary and Guyana’s Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has said.

During a press conference on Thursday, he said he “hoped” this increase would be paid before the upcoming elections.

“I hope (the Minister of Finance) Ashni Singh pays it before. It does not make sense you paying the public servants after the elections, so I think it will be paid before.”

Last year, President Dr Irfaan Ali announced a 10 per cent retroactive salary increase for public servants, effective January 2024, followed by an 8 per cent salary hike in 2025, as part of a comprehensive package aimed at improving public sector wages and benefits.

Addressing wage disparities, President Ali announced adjustments targeting civil servants based on years of service.

Employees in the GS1 to GS6 categories with four years of service will be moved to the midpoint of their pay scale, resulting in increases of up to 13 per cent for some public servants.

Further, GS1 to GS6 employees with a minimum of eight years or more will be moved to the maximum of their scale, seeing increases of up to 26 per cent.

Also announced were qualification allowances and additional benefits which took effect from January 1, 2025.

Fifteen thousand dollars will be given to ACCA holders, $22,000 to master’s degree holders and $32,000 to PhD holders.

During his announcement, President Ali reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fulfilling its manifesto promises.

“Our commitment to what we said in the manifesto is not only unquestioned but surpassed in every single instance,” he declared.

The government views these measures as critical to boosting morale, retaining talent, and strengthening the efficiency of public service.