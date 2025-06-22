Uncapped Marketplace set for digital leap as GMSA launches new online platform

–aims to boost visibility, access for local agro-processors and SMEs

THE Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) is gearing up to take its beloved Uncapped Marketplace to the next level, with the launch of a new digital platform designed to better connect Guyanese agro-processors and entrepreneurs with both local consumers and international markets.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative on Saturday at the Providence National Stadium, First Vice President and Chairman of the Agro-Processing Sub-sector of the GMSA, Ramsay Ali, shared that the project, which has been more than a year in the making, will soon be operational, opening up new opportunities for hundreds of vendors in just a few weeks.

He told the Sunday Chronicle that the project is currently in the last stages of testing, with the platform already up and running with 20 vendors. Highlighting the thought process and innovation behind the platform, Ali shared that it is in partnership with Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) to make the process more convenient for both vendors and consumers.

“It’s a portal, it has pricing, you can order it, and it goes to an email that goes to a vendor, and they will use MMG, because we partnered with MMG, make a payment to MMG, and we deliver the goods to you guys. It’s actually working right now.”

He further added that, “We’re testing it with about 20 people. And it’s actually working. So we’re going to launch it live in about two weeks.”

Also speaking at the event, President of GMSA, Rafeek Khan, noted the growing success and reach of the Uncapped Marketplace and the impact it has had and will continue to have with further collaboration and investment.

“What you have here is over 100, 110, actually, entrepreneurs and SMEs benefitting from this platform. Imagine if just 10 per cent of these companies each year found new markets in the Caribbean or beyond. It’s already happening, our products are in the UK, the U.S., and even in some European stores.”

Khan challenged the audience to envision how this model could be extended into other sectors, highlighting the real, fast-paced, positive impact that ventures like Uncapped could have on small businesses.

“I’m from the forestry sector. Imagine if, one year from now, we had 110 furniture manufacturers using a similar model. Guyana’s wood products are loved, but many can’t access them. Platforms like this can change that.”

Captain Gerald Gouveia Jr., Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), praised the initiative as a vital tool in supporting Guyana’s small, medium, and micro enterprises.

“Uncapped has become a flagship event. Back in 2023, its relaunch helped revitalise the economy post-COVID and pushed our entrepreneurs onto the international stage,” he said.

Gouveia emphasised that Guyanese businesses are ready to innovate and grow when given the right tools and platforms. He also announced the launch of a new Business Support Desk, a PSC initiative done in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank, that will provide SMEs with business development support, including networking opportunities, feasibility planning, risk assessment, and access to financing.

With over 100 vendors now benefitting from the Uncapped initiative and even more poised to join via its online expansion, the platform is on track to become a powerful engine for growth, visibility, and regional integration.