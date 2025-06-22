UG student working to solve real-world problems

–Launches AI platform that answers legal queries, connects citizens to lawyers

At just 21 years old, Rolex Alexander, a second-year computer science student at the University of Guyana (UG), has developed an innovative AI-powered platform that can reshape how ordinary citizens interact with Guyana’s legal system.

Driven by a personal experience, Alexander developed “Law Search”, which aims to simplify legal queries while simultaneously empowering citizens with knowledge of their constitutional rights.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Alexander said that the inspiration for the groundbreaking platform stemmed from a relative’s plight. He explained that his cousin was issued a number of traffic tickets and had a short time slot to defend himself.

Despite being a tedious task, he said his cousin went online and searched for the particular laws and other requisites needed to defend himself. This experience highlighted an evident problem for Alexander: how widely dispersed legal resources are online, making it difficult for the ordinary person to pinpoint the relevant information.

“So, my thought behind it is that if we can go on Google and search all the laws, which is like actually separated across various sources, and gain insight enough-why not get all the laws, the Constitution of Guyana, and put it in one unified platform, where all citizens can essentially get the information they need at their fingertips,” Alexander said.

The university student then decided to channel his expertise and build a platform powered by cutting-edge AI. This led to the birth of Law Search, which, according to Alexander, aggregates legal documents, including Guyana’s Constitution, breaking them into searchable, digestible parts.

While the legal language can be a bit tricky, the AI platform allows users to ask legal queries using plain language and receive results that are accurate and actionable.

“So, when you search your normal question, it will rewrite it in the form of a structured legal query…for the underlying system to give you better results that are more accurate and meet the needs of what you’re actually searching for,” Alexander explained.

As technology continues to rapidly evolve, there is a common fear over privacy and security. However, the innovative ‘Law Search’ platform is flipping this script, promising airtight protection in the age of digital vulnerability, all while adhering to the highest standards.

The university student firmly stated: “We don’t store your data or anything, and there is no export or using third-party services to actually do the processing of your data. That way, everything is currently in-house and anonymised, so you have the highest security. You don’t have to worry about privacy and so on.

“Everything is just right there, adhering to the highest standards.”

The platform also connects users with lawyers, providing a simple pathway to accessing professional help. This groundbreaking AI platform is about making the law accessible and actionable for everyone, Alexander explained.

Alexander envisions his platform as a game-changer, especially as Guyana continues its unprecedented growth.

“So, in the next five years, ten years, I see Law Search being like the go-to place for actually accessing legal insight and then proceeding to finding the correct lawyer to actually suit your legal context, your situation. In terms of the growth of the platform, I see it enabling Guyanese citizens to be more knowledgeable of the constitution, and it will help them with their day-to-day legal questions and help them navigate in their professional work,” Alexander posited.

Since its soft launch, the platform has attracted significant attention. “One of my goals is actually to continue to create platforms like these, AI platforms that can impact and solve real-world problems.”

Also, to expand the platform’s reach, Alexander is inviting Guyana’s legal professionals to join. A promo code is also being offered for the first 50 users- three months of free usage.

The promo code is: “LAWYERPROMO1M”