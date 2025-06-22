Guyana eyes collaboration with Edna Manley College to expand creative industry

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, has reiterated the government’s dedication to developing Guyana’s creative sector, stating that the administration is “investing very heavily” in its growth.

He made the remarks during a recent engagement with a business delegation from Jamaica, including representatives from the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

The exchange came during a candid question-and-answer session in which a representative from the college passionately highlighted the absence of Guyanese students at their annual flag ceremony — a symbolic event meant to celebrate international student representation.

She expressed hope that future graduation ceremonies at the Edna Manley College would once again feature the Guyana flag, symbolising the presence of Guyanese students at the institution.

She inquired about scholarship opportunities for Guyanese students wishing to study abroad, as well as the government’s plans to develop Guyana’s creative industries.

Dr. Singh acknowledged the importance of her concerns and addressed the issue of overseas scholarships. “Yes, we do give scholarships for students to study outside of Guyana, but they are relatively finite in number,” he explained, adding that while the government does offer such opportunities, the number is relatively small due to higher associated costs compared to online and in-country programmes.

Turning his attention to the creative arts sector, Dr. Singh admitted that his earlier remarks had focused largely on the economic, infrastructural, and technological advances in the country. However, he was quick to assure the audience that culture and the arts have not been neglected.

“You’re absolutely correct… I didn’t speak substantially on what’s happening in culture and the arts. That doesn’t mean we’re not doing anything in that space. We are, in fact, doing quite a lot,” Dr. Singh stated.

He revealed that the government is actively supporting artists and musicians through various initiatives, including the construction of recording studios and the provision of grants.

“We’re working on providing a lot more support for people in music locally, including building studios for recording,” he said. “We are investing very heavily. We’re giving grants to the creative arts. We’re supporting a number of groups in promoting and developing their craft.”

Dr. Singh also announced plans to establish a new cultural marketplace in Palmyra, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

“We will be building… a cultural market which will have space for all of the aspects of art and painting and sculpting, but also the performance of creative arts,” he revealed.

Referring to the wider potential of the creative economy, Dr. Singh said Guyana recognises the value of what is globally referred to as the “orange economy” — the economic sector driven by culture, creativity, and innovation.

He expressed eagerness for future collaborations with Jamaica in this area, stating, “We can certainly speak about the college’s work and where the opportunities are.”

The session ended on a note of mutual interest, with both parties looking forward to exploring partnerships to enrich and expand cultural exchange and education between Guyana and Jamaica.

The Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts said it is invested in promoting the cultural diversity of the Caribbean and enriching students’ aesthetic sensibilities through quality education and training in the visual and performing arts.

Steeped in the rich cultural tradition of the Caribbean, the college noted that it has been developing and preserving arts and culture for over six decades, beginning with the establishment of the School of Visual Arts in 1950.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has been actively investing in the creative industry as part of its overall development agenda. It involves investments aimed at promoting business, education, training, and employment in the sector.