‘An abusive relationship is never different’

–AFC’s Laura George says amidst failure of coalition with APNU

AS Guyana heads towards the pivotal September 1 General and Regional Elections, the Opposition is continuing its descent into chaos, marked by bitter infighting and accusations of betrayal even at the highest levels.

Drawing a parallel to toxic relationships, Alliance For Change’s (AFC’s) member, Laura George commented on Facebook: “What had come out of this experience is just like what ol people always say, when you think you getting back into an abusive relationship believing that this time around it’s gonna be different.. well no it usually don’t be. Check the history of coalitions in Guyana ok.”

The AFC and the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), once allies in government, are now airing their laundry in the public domain, unveiling their inability to unite amidst their ambitious target to lead Guyana. Notably, George is not the only member within the party who feels this way.

At a press conference on Friday last, the Leader of the AFC, Nigel Hughes, confirmed that his party has moved on from APNU and the small political force is prepared to contest the upcoming elections independently. Hughes made this clear when he was asked about keeping the door open for a coalition with the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)/APNU.

He said the prospects or outcomes of further engagements are marginal, and as such, his party is moving on to the election.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, PNCR and APNU Leader Aubrey Norton said the party is willing to continue discussions with the AFC. The animosity surrounding the failed negotiations is laid bare in the public domain, with many persons weighing in and criticising both parties for pursuing dominance fuelled by historically rooted grievances and personal ambition.

The APNU+AFC coalition, which secured victory in the 2015 General and Regional Elections, has long been facing issues of internal discord. The AFC has frequently accused the larger partner, APNU, of sidelining it during their time in office and not adhering to the agreements made.

Notable grievances include the delayed swearing-in of AFC’s Prime Ministerial candidate, Moses Nagamootoo, and the failure to honour an agreement allowing him to chair Cabinet meetings.

Recent events have only deepened these fissures. In a single day, last Wednesday, the AFC crumbled under the weight of political infighting, defections, and failed coalition talks. However, it was not alone, as the PNCR faced its own battles. Adding to its wave of defections, Member of Parliament Amanza Walton-Desir left the PNCR to form her own political movement.

The AFC was blindsided after three of its Parliamentarians, Juretha Fernandes, Sherod Duncan and Deonarine “Ricky” Ramsaroop, crossed over to Norton’s camp, with Fernandes named as Norton’s running mate for the upcoming General and Regional Elections.

The AFC attempted damage control after news of these crossovers was leaked by explaining that they had no knowledge of this and swiftly revoked those persons’ membership.

Norton, in a later press conference, dubbed the AFC’s decision to purge the three defectors as “petty.”