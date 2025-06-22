Landmark surgery gives woman new lease on life

SETTING the benchmark for orthopaedic care in Guyana, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and the Chinese Medical Team recently performed a life-changing surgery. Last October, Jenny Persaud (pseudonym) faced a grim prognosis after a severe comminuted fracture of the left acetabulum from an accident, which left her struggling to walk.

The injury posed complex challenges, according to the Chinese Medical Team; the acetabulum’s unique bone structure demanded precise anatomical reduction, strategic screw placement, and minimal blood loss – hallmarks of extremely difficulty hip surgery.

The surgical team was led by Dr. Wang Fei, the member of the 20th China Medical Team for Guyana and Dr. David Murrillo, the orthopaedic consultant of GPHC and local surgeon. The surgical team innovatively adopted a lateral rectus abdominis approach, achieving successful reduction and fixation of the fracture through an incision of less than 20 cm.

“Compared with the traditional surgical method, which requires two incisions with a total length of about 50 cm, this approach is not only minimally invasive and aesthetically pleasing but also significantly reduces patient trauma, facilitating postoperative recovery,” Dr. Wang Fei noted.

Meanwhile, Dr. Murrillo praised the collaboration: “Dr. Wang’s mastery of minimally invasive techniques was transformative. His real-time mentorship on critical steps will enable me to perform similar surgeries independently in the future.” GPHC Orthopaedics Director, Dr. David Samaroo, confirmed that this incision for acetabulum fracture is a first in Guyana. Persaud now walks unaided, returning to GPHC for follow-ups.

“I owe my mobility to their skill,” she said.

Thanks to the continuous deepening of medical co-operation between Guyana and China, the exchange and collaboration between medical personnel of the two countries have been continuously strengthened. An increasing number of advanced treatment concepts and medical technologies are taking root in Guyana, enabling the people of Guyana to benefit from them.