‘Buddy’s’ to break ground on US$25M Shoreline Mall at Enmore

BUDDY’S Housing Development, on Saturday, announced a US$25 million investment to its growing portfolio of mega projects in Guyana, through the introduction of Shoreline Mall – a new commercial and lifestyle centre at Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The development, which spans 300,000 square feet and is expected to become a major commercial hub, offering a mix of retail, entertainment, dining, and professional services, will complement Shoreline Estates – an exclusive 89-unit condominium project at the same location.

Conceptualised as more than just a shopping centre, Shoreline Mall will feature a wide variety of outlets including a large supermarket, full-service pharmacy, home goods and furniture stores, fashion and footwear retailers, beauty and wellness shops, as well as mobile and electronics providers.

A press release from the company noted that the development also caters to service-based businesses, with spaces for banks, insurance companies, telecom agencies, salons, spas, courier services, and more. Dining options will include a full food court with international franchises, dine-in restaurants, cafes, dessert bars, and plans for a rooftop or terrace lounge.

The press release further noted that entertainment facilities will feature a modern movie theatre, an arcade or play zone for children, and space for events and private functions. A bowling alley and gym are also under consideration.

It was further noted that office space will be available for professionals, startups, and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies. Coworking areas and meeting rooms are included in the design, making the space attractive to entrepreneurs and remote teams.

According to the Managing Director of Buddy’s Housing Development, Shoreline Mall is being constructed to international standards, drawing inspiration from modern commercial centres in Toronto and other North American suburbs.

The layout focuses on accessibility, safety, and comfort, and aims to promote integrated community living through its direct connection to Shoreline Estates. “Buddy’s Housing Development has built a reputation for delivering high-quality real estate projects across Guyana, including condominiums, staff housing, and commercial spaces. Past successes such as Shoreline Estates and Atlantic Towers have added notable value to the local real estate landscape,” the press release noted.

With more than 300 dedicated parking spaces, the mall is expected to attract shoppers and visitors from across the East Coast and wider regions. The developer sees the project as a driver of job creation and a much-needed source of modern infrastructure for surrounding communities. Businesses interested in securing space at what is set to become one of Guyana’s top commercial locations are encouraged to contact Buddy’s Housing Development at (+592) 623-2483 or email info@buddysguyana.com.