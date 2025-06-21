Amendment to nomination form designed to promote fairness, transparency, confidence in electoral framework

–GECOM says

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has acknowledged the concerns raised regarding the recent amendment to the form governing the nomination process for political parties contesting the upcoming General and Regional Elections scheduled for September 1, 2025.

GECOM, in a press statement, said it recognised the timing of the amendment and understands the challenges that procedural changes may present to contesting political parties. However, GECOM is mandated to operate within the powers vested in it by law to safeguard a fair, transparent and credible electoral process for all stakeholders.

“As was conveyed to representatives of the concerned party during a recent engagement, the amendment was introduced as part of GECOM’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process,” the commission said.

Specifically, the revised form requires political parties to demonstrate the requisite level of public support across each of Guyana’s 10 administrative regions.

This measure was agreed upon with no objections by GECOM as a necessary step to mitigate risks of abuse and to strengthen the credibility of the nomination process.

Importantly, the requirement applies equally to all political parties and is designed to promote fairness, transparency, and confidence in the electoral framework.

“GECOM remains committed to continuous engagement with all stakeholders to ensure that the nomination process is clearly understood and that the necessary support is available. GECOM stands ready to provide clarification and assistance to any party requiring further guidance,” the commission said.

GECOM thanked all political parties for their ongoing commitment to the democratic process and looks forward to working collaboratively to ensure that the 2025 General and Regional Elections are inclusive, transparent, and credible.