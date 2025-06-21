Work advances on Gov’t Office Complex

–Minister Edghill emphasises; rejects MP Ferguson’s ‘baseless, misleading, politically motivated’ claims of ‘no visible progress’ on the project

MINISTER of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill has firmly rejected recent allegations made by APNU+AFC Member of Parliament, Annette Ferguson, regarding the status and financial management of the Government Office Complex at Haags Bosch.

In a detailed response, the minister labelled Ferguson’s statements published on June 18, 2025, as “baseless, misleading, and politically motivated,” and stressed that her assertions were not only factually incorrect but also deliberately deceptive.

Addressing the progress of the project, the minister clarified that contrary to Ferguson’s claims of “no visible progress” and “nothing to show for $8.6 billion,” the Government Office Complex is very much active and advancing.

The project, which is vital to the transformation of Guyana’s public administration and national infrastructure, currently stands at 26 per cent completion and is on track to reach 48 per cent by the end of December 2025.

The minister highlighted that 74 skilled professionals, including engineers, surveyors, and contractors, are diligently working under the supervision of VIKAB (Guyana) Ltd. Foundation works such as piling for Towers one, two, and four, and the helipad, are either fully or substantially completed.

Minister Edghill emphasised that much of this foundational work is intentionally below ground and, therefore, not immediately visible, countering Ferguson’s suggestion of inactivity.

On the matter of finances, the minister assured the public that financial accountability is strictly enforced.

The total budget for the design-and-build contract stands at GY$15.87 billion, with payments made only upon certified completion of project milestones.

To date, GY$7.43 billion has been disbursed, covering mobilisation advances, completed works, and procurement of essential materials and equipment. The minister underscored that all payments are subject to rigorous oversight, with no room for arbitrary disbursement or misuse of public funds.

Responding to Ferguson’s remarks about the lack of materials, the minister provided concrete evidence of progress: 5,610 pieces of structural steel have been ordered, with 18 containers already arrived at Port Georgetown and the remainder expected by the end of July 2025.

This procurement aligns with international best practices and contractual requirements, ensuring the project remains on schedule.

A clear roadmap to completion is in place, with weekly monitoring to ensure targets are met, Edghill said.

Piling and steel fabrication are set to conclude by June, tower cranes will be installed in July, and the erection of the steel superstructure will commence in August.

By December 2025, the steel superstructure is projected to reach 61 per cent completion, with the Central Utility Building at 95 per cent.

The minister also addressed miscellaneous concerns, confirming that Caribbean Green Builders Inc. (CGBI) is a legitimate, registered, and operational entity managing the project.

He reiterated that the ministry’s contract pertains solely to the Government Office Complex, and any unrelated ventures of the contractor are irrelevant to the current discourse.

Edghill condemned Ferguson’s public comments as reckless and politically charged, urging her to seek factual briefings rather than resort to sensationalism.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the successful delivery of the Government Office Complex, assuring the public that the project is real, active, and progressing under strict scrutiny.

The ministry, Edghill said, remains open to providing factual updates to any genuinely interested parties, reinforcing that misinformation will not derail Guyana’s development agenda.