Safe Haven App launched to connect certified caregivers with families in need

In a significant step toward enhancing access to caregiving services through technology, Angenie Abel, founder of Safe Haven, officially launched the Safe Haven mobile app on Friday, aiming to link certified caregivers with employment opportunities and connect families with trusted support.

The app’s launch marks a milestone in Guyana’s evolving digital landscape, offering a convenient and secure platform for a critical social service — caregiving. Designed to bridge the gap between caregivers and families, the Safe Haven app is expected to boost employment for certified professionals while easing the burden on those seeking reliable care for children, the elderly, and the differently-abled.

Angenie Abel, sharing her inspiration for the platform, explained that the idea stemmed from a personal challenge she once faced while trying to find trustworthy caregiving support. “It’s a platform to provide employment to people who have graduated caregiving or elderly care — because they need to be certified, that’s a major part of it,” she emphasized, adding that nursing aides are also eligible to register.

A key feature of the app is its strict requirement for certification, ensuring that only trained professionals can offer services. Abel highlighted that she hopes to collaborate with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security through its Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme. The goal is to provide employment pathways for WIIN graduates who have completed courses in child care and elderly care, and others with similar qualifications.

“Safe Haven is more than an app. It’s a mission to improve lives — for those in need of care and those trained to provide it,” Abel noted.

Enhancing its convenience and financial security, Safe Haven has partnered with Mobile Money Guyana (MMG). This collaboration allows users to perform secure transactions directly within the app, making it easier and safer for both caregivers and clients to manage payments. The partnership represents MMG’s continued commitment to innovation and accessibility in Guyana’s digital economy.

Users can now download the Safe Haven app via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or visit the website safehavengy.com to search, connect, and book certified caregivers.

As Guyana continues to integrate technology into essential services, Safe Haven stands out as a timely solution — offering peace of mind to families and dignified work to trained caregivers.