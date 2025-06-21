The banners at the launching of Rehab Week that seek to create awareness

IN a significant move to strengthen technical and vocational education in Guyana, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and the Art Williams & Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School (AWHWAES) are collaborating to introduce foundational training in aircraft maintenance.

The initiative, which stems from ongoing policy discussions led by Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, will see the launch of the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) Level 1 programme in Aircraft Maintenance Foundation Skills at the Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI). The programme is set to commence on July 11, 2025.

BIT’s Chief Executive Officer, Richard Maughn, and AWHWAES Accountable and General Manager, Nalini Chanderban, are at the forefront of this strategic partnership, which aims to prepare young people for careers in the rapidly growing aviation sector.

As part of preparations, a technical team conducted a comprehensive facility audit at ETI on June 12, 2025. The team included Chanderban; Rabindra Ramoutar, Head of Training at AWHWAES; Shinarine Jasodra, Deputy Principal of ETI; and Mohamed Shaheed, Technical Officer at BIT.

This collaborative effort between BIT and AWHWAES is expected to provide participants with marketable entry-level skills in aircraft maintenance, thereby boosting employability and long-term career development. It also reflects the Government’s wider push to modernise training programmes and align them with industry demands, especially in key sectors such as aviation.

The programme marks another important milestone in Guyana’s push to build a skilled workforce capable of supporting national development and economic diversification.