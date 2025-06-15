Presidents Ali, ‘Lula’ discuss climate action, infrastructure

WITH Guyana continuing to position itself as a leader both on the regional and international stages, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali recently held bilateral talks with his Brazilian counterpart, President Luis Inacio ‘Lula’ Da Silva, as it relates to sustainable development.

On Friday last, at the Brazil-Caribbean Summit in Brasilia, both Heads of State had a bilateral meeting, marking a significant moment in deepening engagement.

The implementation of infrastructure projects and international mobilisation initiatives related to biodiversity conservation and forest protection, in preparation for COP 30, were among some of the subject matters discussed.

According to a brief statement from President Lula’s office, the leaders discussed “…the implementation of infrastructure projects that will allow the flow of Brazilian goods throughout the Caribbean, including the paving of the highway connecting Boa Vista to Georgetown.”

The two-day high-level summit was held under the theme “Bringing Together to Unite.”

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Brazil’s President said: “We are holding the Brazil-Caribbean Summit here in Brazil. This meeting is bringing together 16 countries and will allow us to come closer together and strengthen our partnership. Our common goals are to tackle food insecurity, climate crisis and improve connectivity.”

He said that the regional stakeholders were gathered to strengthen dialogue and promote integrated actions for the benefit of all.

A significant road construction project that connects to Lethem, a border town adjacent to northern Brazil, has been one of the major initiatives that Guyana is advancing. The project has been pegged as a major booster of commerce between Guyana and its neighbour.

Also, in March, officials from Guyana and Brazil’s Roraima State reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic partnerships.

Earlier this year, President Ali pointed to the robust trade relationship between Guyana and Brazil, noting that while ‘imports’ from Brazil exceeded $200 million in 2023, there remained untapped potential for growth in exports.

Ali had said that with the right investments from the private sector, Guyana could unlock vast opportunities for trade, further collaborating with the State of Roraima. This engagement marked a significant step toward deepening bilateral relations. The ABC Technical Mission seeks to identify and develop initiatives for mutual support and resource-sharing between the two nations.

It was in March 2024 when President Ali and his Brazilian counterpart announced plans to further deepen bilateral ties and enhance connectivity between the two South American nations, setting the tone for enhanced collaboration.

“For Guyana and Brazil, there is an opportunity that is now…an opportunity that can highly integrate our economies and create enormous opportunities for the people of our two countries,” President Ali had said.

During those bilateral talks, connecting the two nations by infrastructure through roads, ports, and air transport was also a key focus. President Lula had said that Guyana is undergoing “an extraordinary moment in terms of economic perspectives,” referencing the country’s push to modernise its infrastructure.