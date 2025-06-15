‘PPP/C restored what was lost’

–Jagdeo says gov’t policies have improved lives for all, from the children to the elderly

REPOSITIONING the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) as the sole political movement focused on improving citizens’ lives, General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has defended the government’s prudent fiscal policies aimed at strengthening the economy’s resilience.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday last at Freedom House in Georgetown, Dr. Jagdeo highlighted the PPP/C’s record of delivery, drawing a sharp contrast with the opposition’s performance.

With General and Regional Elections slated for September 1, he reaffirmed that the PPP/C would not be silenced when it comes to speaking out on its social and economic achievements.

Central to his remarks was criticism of the former A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration, which he said dismantled key support measures like the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant.

Dr. Jagdeo emphasised that the social and economic gains made since the PPP/C returned to office in 2020 will remain a core part of the party’s campaign message.

“So let me make it clear. We’re going to campaign on what we did, what we promised; we’re going to campaign on putting $11 billion in the pockets of the parents and children that APNU took away from them,” he said.

With elections approaching, the General Secretary, who also serves as Guyana’s Vice President, signalled a renewed and intensified focus on economic strategies and social policies. He indicated that, if re-elected, the PPP/C’s next term will deliver “huge” increases in support for the nation’s children, along with expanded economic relief measures for adults.

“The parents, each child would receive much, much more. I don’t want to call the numbers now. We have to wait until the manifesto comes out, but it will be huge, a huge increase for the children of our country. That’s where our money is going, into the parents’ pockets and the children, that APNU took away from them.”

Dr. Jagdeo also highlighted the increase in pensions, wages for public servants and the implementation of initiatives which have resulted in relief for farmers and miners. Beyond cash transfers, the Vice President emphasised the policy reversals by the PPP/C, such as the reversal of Value-Added Tax (VAT) on agricultural and mining equipment and assistance for drainage and irrigation.

“APNU just put more burden on them, so I can go down the long list, and I would say to the PPP supporters, we have things to talk about. We don’t every day wallow in racism because we are a party that brings people to us, and we’re a national party. We don’t need to engage in that,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

While the opposition is more focused on stoking racism, the Vice President noted that adding to that, while in office from 2015-2020, the country regressed and the APNU+AFC failed to deliver on its promises.

“Our campaign is about achievements. Don’t be ashamed if you’re a PPP supporter or embarrassed because they’re saying, ‘we must not talk about these things.’ You just go on, talk about them as much as you can because they are part of what we promise, and we’ll continue to do so,” he said.