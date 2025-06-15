David Hinds: Indians followed Nagamootoo because they thought they were going to a ‘little indian party’

THE concerns of whether Indo-Guyanese are being used as mere props by the opposition to maintain the image of multi-racial co-operation have further deepened after the Co-Leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), David recent explosive statements.

On his show, ‘Politics 101,’ Hinds said that Indo-Guyanese followed former Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, thinking that they were joining a “smaller India party”. At the time, Hinds was speaking on the topic of crossovers. He said, “Nagamootoo come halfway, because the Indians who followed Nagamootoo into the AFC, in their head, they were going into a smaller India party.”

On his programme, Hinds was joined by fellow WPA member, Tacuma Ogunseye, AFC’s Vincent Adams and other opposition-aligned persons, Wayne Caesar and Nigel Eliakim.

While Hinds made his inflammatory remarks about the former Prime Minister being a token to recruit Indian votes, his panellists made no objections to the controversial statements. It should be noted that APNU, led by Aubrey Norton, and WPA have joined forces to contest the September 1, 2025, general and regional elections.

The recent statements by Hinds imply that Indo-Guyanese political allegiance is tribal by nature and incapable of transcending ethnic lines; it fits into the long pattern of instances where he has constantly stoked racial tensions.

Just recently, the WPA member lashed out at PNCR-appointed Region 4 Chairman, Daniel Seeram, stating that Seeram never worked for the position of Chairman but was granted that honour because of “ethnic window-dressing”.

“Because he’s Indian – nothing else! He didn’t have a political track record, but all political parties in Guyana engage in ethnic window-dressing,” Hinds said, labelling Seeram as “ungrateful.”

Also, in the past, Hinds referred to People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) then General Secretary Geeta Chandan-Edmond as a “slave catcher.”

Hinds is known for his provocative commentary on race and politics, and has consistently drawn ire for using terms like “lick bottom”, a Creole insult likening certain African Guyanese to political sycophants, particularly those who support the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

He has contended that such rhetoric is aimed at awakening racial and political consciousness, but critics argue that his language fosters division and deepens ethnic rifts.

Further, Norton has flatly refused to condemn the inflammatory remarks made by Hinds.

“…There’s no way we will condemn David,” Norton said during a previous press conference, when asked by the Guyana Chronicle about Hinds’ disparaging remarks about Afro and Indo Guyanese who choose to support other political parties.

Rather than disavow or even caution his political partner, Norton downplayed Hinds’ remarks and portrayed the WPA Co-Leader as “passionate” and “intelligent,” as he dismissed concerns over the disparaging comments.