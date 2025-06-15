Region 7 cops undergo elections training

A TOTAL of 76 police ranks from Regional Division #7 have completed intensive training in election offences and preparedness, as part of ongoing efforts to ensure a professional and impartial law enforcement response during the upcoming electoral season.

The two-day session was held from June 12-13, 2025, at the Zara Computer Centre in Bartica; it was led by Superintendent of Police and attorney-at-law, Delon Fraser, who delivered comprehensive instruction on the legal and operational responsibilities of police officers in safeguarding the electoral process.

The training opened with brief remarks from Region #7 Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner Dion Moore, who reminded officers of their duty to act with professionalism, impartiality, and heightened vigilance.

He emphasised that the credibility of the electoral process rests significantly on the conduct of law enforcement officers on the ground. Superintendent Fraser provided detailed guidance on Guyana’s electoral laws, focusing on the Representation of the People Act (Chapter 1:03) and the National Assembly (Validity of Elections) Act (Chapter 1:04).

Officers were walked through key offences such as personation, bribery, treating, undue influence, misconduct at polling stations, and violations of voter secrecy. Fraser stressed the importance of understanding the nature and consequences of these offences, not only from a legal standpoint but also in terms of maintaining public trust in the electoral system. He also reviewed protocols for identifying, documenting, and appropriately responding to election-related incidents.

Members of Guyana’s Disciplined Services will cast their ballots on August 22, 2025, ahead of the general electorate, as part of the General and Regional Elections process. According to GECOM’s standard electoral procedures, votes cast by the Disciplined Services are not counted separately.

Instead, the ballots are secured in tamper-proof containers and later mixed with the general ballots on Election Day before being counted.

Traditionally, members of the Disciplined Services vote prior to the general public to allow them to be deployed for election security duties on Election Day.

In preparation for the upcoming General and Regional Elections set for Monday, September 1, 2025, GECOM has appointed ballot officers for members of the Disciplined Services.