‘Guyana Where and What’ returns with fresh features through key partnerships

THE 16th edition of ‘Guyana Where and What’, the popular pocket-sized tourism guide, has hit shelves, hotels, and schools for 2025, continuing its longstanding tradition of showcasing Guyana’s diverse attractions. First launched in 2007 to coincide with the Cricket World Cup, the annual publication has missed only one year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has remained a favourite among locals and visitors alike.

Created and edited by publisher Gem Madhoo-Nascimento, the guide was initially inspired by Barbados in a Nutshell but has grown into a unique resource.

“Guyanese find it very useful because of its educational value. It exposes all the historic sites we have, the monuments or recreational sites or tourism sites,” she said during a recent interview. The magazine offers detailed listings of hotels, restaurants, resorts, tour operators, historic sites, recreational spots, sporting bodies, and a calendar of national events.

One of the key features of the 2025 edition is a QR code on the cover, allowing users to instantly access the digital version on their phones, an addition Madhoo-Nascimento hopes will broaden its reach. However, she emphasised that physical copies are still in high demand. “One thing that’s new about this edition is the QR code. People can actually go on the QR code and download the book on your phone now,” she shared.

The collaborative venture saw support from Guyana’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as, several other notable businesses. This year, 15,000 copies were printed, down from a previously planned 20,000 copies due to rising costs. Despite these challenges, Madhoo-Nascimento said both she and her sponsors are determined to keep the guide accessible and free. Moving forward, Madhoo-Nascimento is looking to work with a new advertising company to bring additional stakeholders on board.

“Advertising pays for the publication, and I haven’t increased my rates in a while. I’m looking to bring a marketing company, V&D Marketing, on board to help secure more sponsors so we can increase the print quantity.”

As for changes to the content, Madhoo-Nascimento ensures that every edition is updated with new restaurants, hotels, tour operators, and annual changes to Parliament and national events. “People also love the cultural touches like the one-page feature on Guyanese proverbs,” she shared.

Copies of ‘Guyana Where and What’ can be obtained from the Guyana Tourism Authority, the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, as well as at several hotels. With its mix of practical listings, cultural insights, and portability, ‘Guyana Where and What’ remains an indispensable guide for navigating and appreciating all the country has to offer.