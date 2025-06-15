Free after six years on remand: Judge upholds no-case submission in 2019 manslaughter case

A MAN from East Canje, Berbice, who was accused of fatally stabbing a known ex-convict during a 2019 street fight, was, on Thursday last declared not guilty by a jury at the Berbice High Court.

Anthony Carter, formerly of Lot 188 Main Street, East Canje, had been committed to stand trial for manslaughter in connection with the death of Delroy James, also known as ‘Slant Eye’, 33, of Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

However, after hearing arguments in the trial, which began on June 5, 2025, the jury was instructed by presiding Judge, Zamilla Ally-Seepaul, to return a formal verdict of not guilty following a successful no-case submission by defence attorney Kevin Morgan of the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic.

The jury was empanelled on June 4, 2025, and the trial spanned six days—June 5, 6, 9, 10, 11 and 12—with the prosecution led by State Counsel Cicelia Corbin.

In delivering the court’s reasoning, Justice Ally-Seepaul pointed to crucial surveillance footage that was presented during the trial. The video evidence captured the early morning altercation on September 22, 2019, outside a Main Street establishment in New Amsterdam.

Justice Ally-Seepaul gave a detailed analysis of the prosecution’s evidence, with particular emphasis on the surveillance footage that captured the events leading up to the fatal incident.

According to the judge’s assessment, the video evidence showed the deceased, Delroy James, along with another individual, Godfrey MacCalman, approaching the accused, Anthony Carter, and his employer, Nizam Balgobin, around 03:41 hours on September 22, 2019.

The footage revealed that James initiated physical contact by placing Balgobin in a chokehold.

While James restrained the employer, MacCalman turned his attention to Carter and began physically attacking him. The video then showed a fight involving all parties, during what appeared to be either punches or stabbing motions delivered to James’ body.

Additionally, Justice Ally-Seepaul pointed to the absence of MacCalman at the High Court trial. Although he had testified during the preliminary inquiry in the Magistrates’ Court, he did not appear at the trial, depriving the prosecution of a key eyewitness.

This, combined with the lack of direct, corroborated evidence of unlawful intent by Carter, led the court to find that the State had failed to establish a prima facie case.

Morgan, in his no-case submission, argued that there was insufficient evidence to establish that Carter committed the crime. On these grounds, the judge upheld the no-case submission and directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty.

The then Magistrate Peter Hugh had initially committed Carter to stand trial following a preliminary inquiry at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court in January 2021. James, a labourer, was discovered with stab wounds to his lower back and was pronounced dead at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. Reports at the time indicated he had been bar-hopping with two other men before an altercation ensued. James’ death was attributed to perforation of the heart caused by stab wounds.

James was no stranger to the courts. In 2011, he was charged with the murder of Seon Craig, a wash-bay attendant, during a robbery at Mars Gas Station and Variety Store at Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

However, he was released from prison after the presiding magistrate upheld a no-case submission, resulting in his discharge. He had also served an eight-year sentence for armed robbery and unlawful possession of arms and ammunition, and had multiple run-ins with the law thereafter. With the jury’s not-guilty verdict, Carter walked free after nearly six years on remand.