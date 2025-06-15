Region Six farmers praise Agriculture Ministry for ongoing support

FARMERS across Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) are voicing their strong support for the Ministry of Agriculture, commending the ministry for its continued commitment and critical assistance to the agricultural sector. From rice cultivation to cash crop production and livestock farming, many farmers say the ministry’s hands-on approach and timely interventions have made a significant difference in their livelihoods.

Over the past few years, the Ministry of Agriculture has implemented a series of programmes aimed at increasing productivity, building resilience against climate change, and ensuring food security. These include the distribution of fertilisers, the upgrading of drainage and irrigation systems, and the introduction of new technologies and training initiatives tailored to the needs of the farmers.

Farmers from various communities expressed their gratitude for the support received, particularly during challenging periods, such as adverse weather conditions. Many highlighted the ministry’s regular outreach programmes and the accessibility of technical officers as key factors in helping them overcome obstacles and improve yields.

The support has also extended to aquaculture, with new initiatives such as the brackish water shrimp farming programme, which has opened up alternative income-generating opportunities and contributed to the diversification of the agricultural economy in Region Six.

The continued partnership between farmers and the Ministry of Agriculture is being seen as a model for rural development and agricultural sustainability. As the ministry rolls out more region-specific programmes, farmers remain hopeful that their collaboration will lead to even greater success in the years ahead.

Haresh Charran, a resident of Lot 20 Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, is among the many farmers in Region Six who are experiencing firsthand the positive impact of support from the ministry. Through the provision of critical resources such as shade nets and plastic sheeting, Charran has begun establishing his own shade house—a venture he says has significantly improved his livelihood.

“I am very thankful for the minister to give me the shade net and the plastic to start my shade house, me na finish as yet but I’m very grateful for the minister,” Charran expressed, noting that although the project is still in progress, the assistance has already opened doors for new income opportunities.

Charran has chosen to focus on lettuce cultivation under the shade house, which he says is proving to be financially rewarding. “Me decide to plant lettuce and the benefit for me I will make one $85,000 profit so me got to thank the minister for this.”

Beyond infrastructure, Charran also highlighted the impact of the ministry’s fertiliser distribution initiative, which has eased the burden of rising input costs.

“The fertiliser now is over $6300 a bag and so we got to be grateful that we get fertiliser as farmers that is something that will help us out,” he said.

Charran’s experience mirrors the sentiments of many small and medium-scale farmers across the region who continue to benefit from government-backed support aimed at modernising agriculture, improving production, and increasing profitability in rural communities.

Meanwhile, Devon Gilead, a 45-year-old resident of Glasgow New Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice, has been dedicated to farming since the age of 16. With decades of experience under his belt, Gilead says agriculture is more than just a livelihood—it’s his passion. “I love to farm, farming and bee keeping that is what I do everyday,” he shared.

Gilead is one of several farmers who have received significant support from the ministry as part of its commitment to diversifying and strengthening the agricultural sector. He revealed that the assistance he received helped him expand his venture in grape farming.

“I start planting grapes and they assisted me in everything I asked for… Shade net, tiller, assistance to clear up the land, everything that I asked they stick to their word,” he explained.

Now on his way to developing a full vineyard, Gilead expressed deep gratitude for the ministry’s continued support. “So I am very thankful, and I hope that the next couple of years they will continue to do the same things and a lot more farmers will benefit.”

He also praised the government’s fertiliser assistance initiative, noting its importance in easing the financial burden on farmers. “With the help of the government assisting farmers with fertilizer, it will be a great help for them.”

Gilead’s testimony reflects the growing appreciation among farmers in Region Six for the ministry’s practical support, which has helped to advance both traditional and non-traditional agricultural practices, boost productivity, and empower local producers to explore new markets.

Radica Mohabir, a dedicated cash crop farmer from Number 57 Village, Corentyne, has joined the growing number of voices applauding the government and the ministry for the tangible support.

With a strong sense of gratitude, Mohabir highlighted the range of tools and materials she has received, which have directly contributed to her farming operations.

“We have a lot of help from the government, we are very happy and so are the other farmers… We receive spray cans, water cans, fork, shovel, spade, fertiliser, and plants, I am very happy.”

This level of assistance, she explained, has not only benefitted her personally but has uplifted the farming community as a whole. “I am thankful for our agriculture minister and the government of Guyana, whatever they are doing everybody happy,” she added.

Mohabir’s sentiments reflect the widespread satisfaction among farmers who are seeing real improvements in their agricultural activities thanks to the government’s ongoing commitment to support food production, reduce input costs, and improve farmers’ livelihoods at the grassroots level.