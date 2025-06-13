Red Scorpion car rental owner to appear in court today for abusing partner

-after survivor’s harrowing Facebook post

Karran Sukhan, the man accused of subjecting his partner to years of brutal abuse, is expected to appear in court today following his arrest by police in the wake of a viral Facebook post made by the victim, Joanna Ramoutar.

Ramoutar’s harrowing account, posted Thursday, detailed six years of what she described as violent, life-threatening abuse at the hands of Sukhan, who owns Red Scorpion Car Rental.

In the now-viral post made on Thursday, Ramoutar wrote, “Hello, my name is Joanna, and I am reaching out in desperation. For the past six years, I have been trapped in an abusive and violent relationship. Out of fear for my life, I kept it hidden from everyone: my family, my friends, until last weekend, when my family finally helped me escape.”

Her graphic account described repeated physical, sexual, and psychological abuse by Sukhan, beginning in 2019, just months after their relationship started.

Among the many horrific incidents she recounted were being kicked in the stomach, stomped on, beaten while holding her newborn, and having a wire tied around her neck while pregnant.

“He tied a wire around my neck, fastened it to a grill, and tried to pull me off a bed, threatening to kill me. I was pregnant at the time,” she wrote.

“He forced sex on me daily, and if I resisted, I was physically and verbally assaulted.”

Ramoutar also alleged that Sukhan threatened their two-year-old son with a knife and made repeated threats to poison and kill the entire family.

“Even now, I am not safe,” she said in her post.

“Despite filing a report with the police five days ago, nothing has been done. He is currently hiding. I live in constant fear. My children and I cannot leave the house.”

She further alleged that an officer at the New Amsterdam Police Station made an insensitive remark when she sought help, “Yesterday, Officer Trotman from the New Amsterdam Police Station told me I must have ‘enjoyed the licks’ since I stayed so long.”

The graphic nature of her story and the apparent delay in action sparked public outcry and led to a swift response from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Ministry said, “Upon becoming aware of this deeply concerning matter, we immediately dispatched a specialized team from our Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit (SO&DVPU) to intervene and provide support. Our priority is to ensure the victim receives comprehensive and compassionate care.”

On Friday, the Guyana Police Force confirmed that a formal statement had been taken from Ramoutar, and a medical examination was completed.

Sukhan was located and arrested in Division #5 and later transported to the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam, Berbice, under Division #6.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

As the legal proceedings begin, Ramoutar’s story has since inspired calls for police accountability, greater protection for domestic violence survivors, and systemic reform in how such cases are handled by law enforcement.

“I wasn’t just abused —I was tortured, controlled, and dehumanized. And I am terrified that if action isn’t taken soon, he will make good on his threats. I fear for my life and for the lives of my two innocent children,” she wrote.