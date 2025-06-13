Guyana eyes offshore salmon production ‘collab’ with Norway – President Ali

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has called for a shift in public attention from superficial online engagement to the substance of nation-building, as he unveiled plans to explore offshore salmon production through collaboration with the Kingdom of Norway.

Speaking at a recent event, President Ali emphasised the quiet but critical work being undertaken in agriculture to diversify and expand Guyana’s food production capabilities.

A recent study published in Nature Food found that Guyana is the only nation among 186 countries analysed that achieves full self-sufficiency in food production.

This means that Guyana is producing enough food in all of the seven major food groups (meat, fish, milk, grains, plant protein, fruits, and vegetables) to meet the nutrition needs of its people without imports.

Dr. Ali revealed that Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, was tasked with approaching Norway in developing offshore salmon farming schemes, including procuring worldwide certification allowing Guyanese produce to enter the global market.

“This is not the kind of work you’ll see on the front page of every newspaper, or trending on TikTok,” President Ali stated. “It’s easy to just pick up a phone and post, but that’s not the work.”

While Guyana is a significant exporter of seafood—primarily finfish, red snapper, prawns, and tuna—salmon production, whether wild or farmed, remains concentrated in other regions of the world. Norway leads as the largest producer of farmed salmon globally.

With extensive support and investment from the government, Guyana’s aquaculture and fisheries industries are growing rapidly. The government has allocated significant funding to support the fisheries and aquaculture sector, including projects like shrimp hatcheries and prawn ponds.

The Ministry of Agriculture remains dedicated to enhancing these sectors in Guyana, positioning them as viable and lucrative contributors to the nation’s economy.

The move toward salmon production reflects a strategic initiative by the government to broaden the sectors, with the aim of generating employment and enhancing export potential.