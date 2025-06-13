Sole survivor of Air India crash recounts seeing others dying as he escaped

(Reuters) The sole survivor of the Air India plane crash that killed more than 240 people said on Friday he hardly believed he was alive as he recounted seeing others dying near him as he escaped out of a broken emergency exit.

Ramesh Viswashkumar, who police said was in seat 11A near the emergency exit and managed to squeeze through the broken hatch, was filmed after Thursday’s crash limping on the street in a blood-stained T-shirt with bruises on his face.

That social media footage of Viswashkumar, a British national of Indian origin, has been broadcast across India’s news channels since the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner erupted in a ball of fire after it plummeted onto a medical college hostel moments after taking off from Ahmedabad. It was the worst aviation disaster in a decade and his escape is being hailed as the “miracle of seat 11A” in the British media. “I don’t believe how I survived. For some time I thought I was also going to die,” 40-year-old Viswashkumar told Indian state broadcaster DD News from his hospital bed on Friday. “But when I opened my eyes, I realised I was alive and I tried to unbuckle myself from the seat and escape from where I could. It was in front of my eyes that the air hostess and others (died).”

He was travelling with his brother Ajay, who had been seated in a different row, members of his family have said. “The side of the plane I was in landed on the ground, and I could see that there was space outside the aircraft, so when my door broke I tried to escape through it and I did,” Viswashkumar said. “The opposite side of the aircraft was blocked by the building wall so nobody could have come out of there.”