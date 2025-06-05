–AG tells opposition commissioners

–notes law provides for meetings to go ahead

ATTORNEY -General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has strongly condemned the opposition-nominated commissioners of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), accusing them of deliberately stalling the electoral process ahead of the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Speaking during his weekly programme, Issues in the News, Nandlall stated that the three opposition-nominated commissioners: Charles Corbin, Vincent Alexander, and Desmond Trotman have adopted a tactic aimed at obstructing GECOM’s operations.

“Their three commissioners have obviously hatched a strategy to obstruct and to be obstructive, because they don’t wish to go to the elections. And that must have been the direction given to them by the political directorate,” Nandlall charged.

He pointed to a contradiction in the public stance of the People’s National Congress (PNC) leader Aubrey Norton, who has declared readiness for the elections, while his representatives on GECOM have ‘actively attempted to delay preparations by walking out of meetings, thereby denying the Commission a quorum’.

“This is nothing new,” Nandlall said. “The Guyanese electorate is familiar with this conduct. They attend the meetings, then walk out; it’s a deliberate tactic to cripple the Commission.”

Despite the disruptions, Nandlall was adamant that the Constitution of Guyana provides mechanisms to address such behaviour. He cited provisions that allow meetings to be automatically adjourned and reconvened within two calendar days, if members are absent or withdraw without just cause, with the Chairperson having the authority to determine the validity of the cause.

“So, you cannot hold the Elections Commission at ransom,” he declared. “The Framers of our Constitution contemplated rogue elements like these three banding together in a conspiracy to obstruct and derail democracy, and they have provided an alternative mechanism. That mechanism will be activated.”

The Attorney-General’s comments follow reports that opposition-nominated GECOM commissioners have walked out of two consecutive meetings, thereby hampering the Commission’s ability to move forward with critical preparations for the upcoming national elections.

As the countdown to Election Day continues, the political spotlight is increasingly focused on GECOM.