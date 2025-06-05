News Archives
Historic business centre for persons with disabilities opens in Palmyra
This state-of-the-art facility serves as a landmark achievement, signifying both equity and innovation while inaugurating a new era of opportunity, empowerment, and dignity for individuals with disabilities within Guyana
By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

IN a ground-breaking move towards inclusive development, the first-ever business centre for persons with disabilities officially commissioned today in Palmyra, Region Six. The state-of-the-art facility is not only a symbol of equity and innovation—it marks the beginning of a new era of opportunity, empowerment, and dignity for persons with disabilities in Guyana.

The opening ceremony brought together community leaders, government officials, private sector partners, and members of the disability community in a celebration that was both heartfelt and historic.
In opening the building which was established under her office, First Lady Arya Ali expressed deep gratitude for the journey that led to this moment. She stated that it was not just the commissioning of a building, but rather opening a door to dignity, to independence, and to possibilities.

She noted that Region Six, often referred to as Guyana’s rice and sugar belt—is now being recognised for something far more transformative: inclusion. This new business centre is a pioneering project that responds directly to the needs and voices of the disability community, many of whom have long been denied employment despite possessing talent, ideas, and an eagerness to contribute to society.

First Lady Arya Ali, flanked by other officials, stated that it was not just the commissioning of a building, but rather opening a door to dignity, to independence, and to possibilities

The idea for the centre was born in 2022 after consultations with members of the disabled community revealed the overwhelming challenges they faced in securing employment. Recognising that without a job there is no

income—and without income, no independence—the team behind this initiative envisioned a space that would offer not just employment but empowerment.
“This centre is not a token. It is a tool—a tool for agency, pride, and growth. Inclusion is not a privilege in Guyana; it is a right,” the First Lady emphasised.
The facility will employ 120 persons with disabilities, offering them meaningful work across five specialised workstations.

The centre also includes a retail space where products, such as locally made snacks, art, and handicraft, produced by persons with disabilities, will be sold.
Additionally, it houses a wellness therapy room, a cafeteria, a training room, and an administrative office.

Far more than a workplace, the centre is a vibrant hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership. It will also serve as a national training ground, offering continuous skills development for persons with disabilities from across the country.

The project aligns with the PPP/C government’s broader social protection agenda. Notable government interventions include a one-off $100,000 cash grant to adults with disabilities, an annual $100,000 grant for each child with a disability and lifetime public assistance for persons with permanent disabilities.

