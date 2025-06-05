ExxonMobil spent $8.6B on community projects in 2024

— Company expands investment in education, health and environmental programmes across Guyana

EXXONMOBIL Guyana Limited (EMGL), the operator of the prolific Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, invested more than $8.6 billion in community development initiatives across the country in 2024, with a focus on improving education, health and environmental sustainability.

According to the company’s 2024 Annual Report, the impact of its investments could be felt “across each of Guyana’s regions,” reaching tens of thousands of beneficiaries and their families.

“Our community investments are driving development beyond resource revenue. By focusing on STEM education, women’s and youth empowerment and environmental conservation, we are seeing the positive impact of various thriving programmes across each of Guyana’s regions,” ExxonMobil Guyana President Alistair Routledge said in the report.

Routledge further described 2024 as a transformative year not only for oil production but for community progress.

“In 2024, we invested more than GY$8.6 billion to further these initiatives, enhancing the quality of life for tens of thousands of beneficiaries, their families and communities,” Routledge explained.

One of the key highlights in 2024 was the launch of several new projects under the Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI), a US$100 million, 10-year capacity-building programme executed by ExxonMobil and its Stabroek block co-venturers Hess and CNOOC.

The initiative supported projects in all 10 administrative regions, with efforts ranging from literacy and technical training to water purification, HPV screening, and hydroponic agriculture.

In Region Six, EMGL continued its support for the FACT STEM afterschool programme, benefitting 80 students and their families.

The company also distributed 12,000 copies of the children’s book “Arya Takes a Swim” to over 500 primary schools in celebration of World Turtle Day, linking literacy with marine conservation awareness.

Additionally, through sports, EMGL expanded its “Future Warriors” inter-school cricket competition across Demerara, Essequibo, and Berbice, and supported other disciplines such as football, basketball, kayaking, and squash.

“Investing in youth is investing in the future,” the company stated in its annual report, highlighting the role of sport in developing leadership and teamwork among young Guyanese.

On the environmental side, ExxonMobil supported the Recover Guyana SHOUT initiative, a national youth speech competition promoting environmental sustainability through public speaking and advocacy.

Winning schools implemented projects such as water purification systems and hydroponic gardens.

“Guyana’s success over the past year is not just a testament to the country’s natural resources, but also to ExxonMobil’s commitment to building strong communities,” said Routledge.

Since 2012, ExxonMobil has invested over GY$9 billion in community projects countrywide, including the GY$3.4 billion spent in 2024 alone.