Smart surveillance system to boost ‘agri’ production

–President Ali says, highlights plan for more technology-driven investment in agriculture

AS part of its strategic push to enhance food security, boost productivity, and build climate resilience, the Government of Guyana is investing in a ‘smart surveillance’ system that will transform agricultural extension services across the country.

Supported by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), this initiative is a key component of the administration’s broader policy agenda to modernise the agricultural sector through data-driven decision-making and digital innovation.

“We’re investing now in a smart surveillance system; in an intelligence-led system being built right now with the support of IICA,” President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced during a recent engagement with farmers.

This innovation is aimed at creating a digital bridge between the Ministry of Agriculture and the nation’s farmers, transforming mobile phones into vital tools for crop management and pest control. With climate variability and pest outbreaks becoming more frequent, the ability to disseminate timely and targetted information is increasingly critical.

“What this system will do every farmer [who has] a smartphone? Your phone will be your extension officer, because the Ministry of Agriculture would now send out data and information in real time on your phones. If a pest is coming; if there is some issue coming up, you have advanced information, and they will give you the steps that you must take to avoid your crop being affected. So, we’ll be deploying technology to aid production,” President Ali said.

The smart surveillance system will also support predictive analytics and early-warning mechanisms, enabling a more proactive approach to farming.

This digital transformation of Guyana’s agriculture sector aligns with broader national goals of food security, climate resilience, and economic diversification.

Just last year, the country launched an Agriculture Information System (AIS), thereby marking a shift in the ministry’s aim to improve the sector through technology.

The AIS features a farm register module which creates a full database of farmers, including biodata and contact information. It also includes geo-referencing, a farm profile, and a survey module for producing and processing farm surveys. The core, extension, and survey modules are additional components.

The AIS has transformed the way the ministry gathers, organises, and uses agricultural data, Minister Mustapha said, further pointing out that the system will also help extension officers work more effectively by addressing data gathering issues.