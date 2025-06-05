Guyana soon to offer comprehensive aviation training

–President Ali announces, says gov’t will make expansive investments

AS global connectivity increases and Guyana’s role in international aviation grows, plans are underway to transform the country into a hub for comprehensive aviation training.

“We’re going to invest here in Guyana; expanded aviation education in every aspect of aviation, aviation management, training of pilots, aeronautic engineers, every single sphere of aviation life will be part of the training programme that we want to offer here in Guyana,” President Dr. Irfaan Ali said during the ceremonial launch of KLM air services on Tuesday evening.

With Guyana looking to leverage its unique geographical positioning to become an aviation hub, it’s not only welcoming travellers, but also unlocking new opportunities for cultural exchange, trade and new partnerships.

As Dr. Ali pointed out, the local aviation sector contributed $US160 million to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and created 5,200 jobs in 2023; it also facilitated the movement of over 13,000 tonnes of cargo in 2023.

The Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School in Guyana was founded with the primary objective of producing highly-competent aircraft maintenance engineers to serve the local aviation sector.

It has the distinction of being the first ISO-accredited tertiary institution within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and has operated without interruption since its establishment. Its programmes, including the Ab-initio Programme, offer a comprehensive blend of theoretical instruction and practical training in aircraft maintenance.

Just last year, the institution secured approval from the National Accreditation Council of Guyana (NAC-G) for its Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in the Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Programme.

INFRASTRUCTURAL INVESTMENTS

In addition to plans to advance aviation education, Guyana has set itself an ambitious target of becoming an internationally recognised destination and hub.

According to the Head of State, about four years ago, Guyana had approximately 182,000 passengers passing through its aviation system; today, that figure has grown to approximately 857,000 passengers.

While these numbers are extraordinary growth indicators, Dr. Ali noted that the aviation sector does not operate in a vacuum, and as such, the government is not making decisions by guesswork, but is rather building out ecosystems that facilitate development.

The investments in infrastructure to expand runways and build hotels all promote new partnerships, greater connectivity, as well as economic buzz.

“No one is going to come into our country if it will take you five hours from the airport to the city, and whilst there’s tremendous inconvenience at the moment because of the construction, the infrastructure that we’re

putting in place is to make the central hub and all the connecting services within a 25-minute radius of each other,” President Ali said.

And, with investments already made to expand the country’s primary port of entry, he said that plans to build a second terminal at the CJIA are already underway.

“We’re in the final stages of signing off on Terminal Two of the Cheddie Jagan International Airport, because, already the existing terminal is inadequate. Terminal Two will be reflective of our country’s architecture, culture and history, because the terminal itself would tell the story of the country,” the president said.

Presently, Guyana boasts a seating capacity of almost 1.5 million, with 11 carriers connecting 16 destinations.