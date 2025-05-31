Canadian investigator concludes ‘no evidence of foul play’ in death of Adriana

–commends police efforts in investigation after initial response

–says has never in his career seen that level of pathological work on any deceased individual

MR. Leonard McCoshen, the distinguished (retired) Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigator who came to Guyana to investigate the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, has concluded that there was no evidence of foul play.

In a report submitted by Mr. McCoshen, he pointed out that for the purpose of his investigation, he was given over 400 pages of documents and a quantity of digital forensic evidence in various formats.

McCoshen revealed that after reviewing all of the material, “it is very apparent to me that members who investigated this incident took the utmost time and considerable effort to speak to any and all persons that had any information to provide relative to the incident”.

He further disclosed, “The facts surrounding a great deal of care in documenting the movement of the body of Adriana Younge after she was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital is exceptional, and something that I have not seen before.”

He stated that upon completion of his work, he can say that “the statements that were taken are reasonably well detailed”.

McCoshen said it was also apparent that as new investigative information was gathered, further clarifying statements were obtained from witnesses or other people to ensure the accuracy and validity of the investigative file.

“Overall, it is my opinion that the members of the Guyana Police Force that conducted this investigation after the initial response did an exemplary job, and should be commended for their effort and diligence under very trying circumstances. They spoke to all of the witnesses who would cooperate with them, and gathered all of the relevant information that was possible. They also made extensive efforts to speak with those witnesses who were not forthcoming,” he stated.

According to McCoshen, if a thorough search had been done of the pool by properly trained and properly equipped people at the onset, “this investigation would have very likely not garnered the international attention and political pressure that it finds itself in today”.

NO EVIDENCE OF FOUL PLAY

The following is a “summary of findings” in McCoshen’s report:

“After spending a considerable amount of time reviewing all of the evidence and information that has been provided to me, it is my belief that there is no evidence of foul play in this matter, by persons named or unnamed, in the investigational information that I was provided.

This belief is based:

On the video evidence from Lot 7 Tuschen Public Road that no person(s), including Adriana Younge, were seen leaving, under other than normal circumstances, from the area of the Double Day Hotel from the time she arrived until the time that she was noticed to be missing;

None of the persons present at the Double Day Hotel saw or recorded in any format any evidence that Adrianna Younge either left or was taken from the pool area.

There was no evidence of foul play, by any persons, named or unnamed found during any of the medical procedures that were done on the body of Adrianna Younge. This included but was not limited to the physical examination of her body by several doctors, an extensive battery of X-Rays and a CT scan. Of note, in all of my service in the RCMP and since, I had not ever seen this level of medical or pathological effort done on any deceased person. Having three very highly qualified and experienced pathologists conduct an examination is something that I have never seen or heard of before.

There was no evidence of foul play, by any persons, named or unnamed at any time during the course of this investigation. There is concrete video evidence, and no evidence by any people who were interviewed, that Bhojnarine Bhola was at the Double Day Hotel during the time that Adrianna Younge was known to be there and be alive on April 23, 2025.”

It is apt to note that Mr. McCoshen has over 30 years of experience as an investigator of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He had spent 20 of those years attached to the Serious Crimes Branch (SCB) in the Major Crimes Unit (MCU), with the mandate to investigate serious, complex and sensitive matters, mainly homicides and deaths where foul play was suspected.