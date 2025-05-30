Elections 2025: Nomination Day set for July 14

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has officially approved the workplan for the conduct of General and Regional Elections, scheduled for September 1, 2025.

The decision was taken during the Commission’s statutory meeting held on Thursday, May 29.

In a statement released Friday, GECOM announced, “Political Parties desirous of contesting the upcoming elections will be required to submit their respective Lists of Candidates on the 14th July, 2025 i.e., Nomination Day.”

The Commission also advised that applications for the allocation of party symbols must be submitted by June 22, 2025.

To finalise the Official List of Electors (OLE), a short Claims and Objections exercise will be conducted from June 16 to June 20, allowing eligible persons who will be 18 years or older by June 30, 2025, to register.

GECOM reminded registered voters who have changed their address that “any elector who [has] changed their residential address from one electoral division/district (Region) to another, will have to go [to] the polling station associated with their previous address in order to vote in the elections.”

The Commission says it is moving forward with implementation of the plan “to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.”