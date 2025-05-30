News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Elections 2025: Nomination Day set for July 14
vote

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has officially approved the workplan for the conduct of General and Regional Elections, scheduled for September 1, 2025.

The decision was taken during the Commission’s statutory meeting held on Thursday, May 29.

In a statement released Friday, GECOM announced, “Political Parties desirous of contesting the upcoming elections will be required to submit their respective Lists of Candidates on the 14th July, 2025 i.e., Nomination Day.”

The Commission also advised that applications for the allocation of party symbols must be submitted by June 22, 2025.

To finalise the Official List of Electors (OLE), a short Claims and Objections exercise will be conducted from June 16 to June 20, allowing eligible persons who will be 18 years or older by June 30, 2025, to register.

GECOM reminded registered voters who have changed their address that “any elector who [has] changed their residential address from one electoral division/district (Region) to another, will have to go [to] the polling station associated with their previous address in order to vote in the elections.”

The Commission says it is moving forward with implementation of the plan “to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.