AFC out, Norton aligns with controversial WPA David Hinds ahead of 2025 elections

As preparations intensify for the 2025 General and Regional Elections, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Coalition has reaffirmed its alliance with the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), a move that effectively aligns People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) Leader Aubrey Norton with the party’s controversial Co-Leader, Dr. David Hinds.

In a statement issued on Friday, APNU declared that it is “prepared for the General and Regional Elections 2025,” expressing confidence in winning “a free, fair and transparent election.”

But the coalition’s political calculus may come under scrutiny, given the prominence of Hinds, whose inflammatory rhetoric has frequently sparked national debate and condemnation.

Dr. Hinds, known for his provocative commentary on race and politics, has drawn ire for using terms like “lick bottom” a Creolised insult likening certain African Guyanese to political sycophants particularly those who support the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

He contends that such rhetoric is aimed at awakening racial and political consciousness, but critics argue that his language fosters division and deepens ethnic rifts.

Hinds had even thrown his full support behind the “scrapes” responsible for the recent wave of looting, destruction and terror that rocked the nation recently.

He described the riots not as criminal acts, but as a “transformative” uprising, and referred to the lawless destruction as “torches of freedom.”

Hinds had stirred the pot by stating bluntly that victims of looting and government “must take it in y’all behind,” while proclaiming his solidarity with the very youths being blamed for robbing stores and setting fire to property.

His comments, again, have triggered widespread condemnation, with politicians accusing him of glorifying lawlessness and undermining efforts to restore peace.

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has since launched an investigation into Hinds’ statements, citing serious concerns about the potential impact on social cohesion.

Even within APNU circles, some figures have privately expressed discomfort with Hinds’ tone, accusing him of stoking racial animosity under the guise of advocacy.